 Skip to main content

Business Commentary Editor’s note: Why Report on Business magazine is honing its focus on strategy and leadership

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Editor’s note: Why Report on Business magazine is honing its focus on strategy and leadership

James Cowan
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

"How often have you read that a company is taking off because they give their employees a free lunch?” That was Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, decrying the state of modern business writing. The remark came as part of an endorsement for a book he actually enjoyed—Business Adventures by John Brooks, published in 1969—but he argued Brooks’s work stood apart from its modern brethren. Too often, writers offer “pat how-to lessons for success,” Gates said, rather than actual scrutiny of why companies thrive or fail.

It was an offhand critique, but it rattles around my head, particularly after reading yet another article about how the secret to success is sleeping four—or three or seven or maybe 12—hours each night. Too often, business leaders seeking to improve their management practices and company strategies are offered the equivalent of a fad diet. Just as you'll never get thin by eating only grapefruit, you'll never improve your corporate culture by adding a foosball table.

And yet, we live in a time when corporate leaders desperately need strategic insight and trustworthy advice. According to a global survey released earlier this year, CEOs’ confidence that their own companies will continue to grow has fallen to the lowest levels since the financial crisis. Meanwhile, there’s been a fivefold increase in the belief that the global economy is headed for decline. From blockchain and artificial intelligence to protectionism and climate change to cybersecurity and currency volatility, business leaders face a dizzying array of risks and opportunities.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting with this issue, we’re honing the focus of Report on Business to concentrate on management strategy and corporate leadership. To serve this purpose, we’ve introduced a new section, Need to Know, highlighting the best analysis coming from Canada’s business schools, think tanks and other thought leaders. In this month’s edition, you’ll find a high-level look at corporate social responsibility, practical advice for dealing with duplicitous employees and a frank conversation with Ed Sonshine about how he reshaped RioCan’s corporate strategy.

This issue also marks the debut of Canada's Top Growing Companies, a ranking that spotlights the country's next generation of corporate superstars. With this package, we celebrate entrepreneurial excellence while sharing the secrets that allowed these firms to skyrocket.

We undertake these new initiatives while remaining committed to the indepth storytelling and commentary that’s been central to the magazine’s mission for 35 years. Today’s business leaders don’t need easy answers. They need ideas to answer their most complex questions. We are here to help.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter