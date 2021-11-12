New York-based columnist for The Globe and Mail

Juan Luna isn’t enjoying his Florida vacation at the beach, by the pool or visiting the Magic Kingdom with his young family.

Instead, Mr. Luna, 31, a house painter from New York for more than 13 years, has chosen to spend his tropical getaway on a noisy, diesel-fumed patch of blacktop in the shadow of Florida’s Turnpike, working to earn one of the most valuable prizes in the North American job market today: a commercial truck driver’s licence.

Like many of the dozens of applicants waiting in the appointment line at the Metropolitan Trucking and Technical Institute in West Palm Beach, Mr. Luna has never driven a truck before. But a continentwide shortage of truck drivers that is a main contributor to the supply chain crisis means that as a licensed driver, he has an almost guaranteed job with the potential to make around US$100,000 a year.

“It may not sound like a vacation, but it is going to pay off,” Mr. Luna said above the rumbling and beeping of tractor trailers with student drivers practising backing and turning their rigs through mazes of orange traffic cones.

Well before the pandemic hit in early 2020, there was a serious shortage of truck drivers. The American Trucking Association said recently that the shortage now numbers about 80,000. That’s roughly equivalent to the population of Chilliwack, B.C. or Niagara Falls, Ont. And the shortage is expected to double, to 160,000 by 2028.

Among the Biden administration’s efforts to ease the supply-chain crisis, including extending operating hours at major U.S. ports, is an idea to enlist members of the U.S. National Guard to drive trucks, but that plan has not taken shape yet.

In the meantime, the shortage has pushed enrolment at driver-training schools across the U.S. through the roof, which is good for business but challenging when it comes to managing the logistics of the boom.

“It’s been crazy, especially in the last few months,” said Jesid Neira, the manager of Metropolitan, which has been in business since 2005. He said the number of people seeking instruction at his institute has increased up to 80 per cent over the past four months. The school is close to capacity, with eight instructors teaching between 100 and 120 students a day in six trucks. He has had to hire two people just to keep up.

Mr. Neira said the basic six-to-eight-week Class A licence course offered at his school costs US$1,395. But because of the high demand for truckers, the most popular course now is the three-week session, which costs twice as much. Super-accelerated one-week courses cost about US$3,700.

“Now, everyone wants a short course,” he said. “They know there are good jobs out there and they are eager to get to work.”

Mr. Neira said applicants are coming to Florida from all over the United States – notably New York state, California and Texas, where backlogs in training and processing drivers have slowed the licensing process.

The influx of out-of-state hopefuls has created a new kind of backlog in Florida. Mr. Neira said applicants who sign up for instruction now, won’t have training slots until January.

“In the old days, once your application had been processed, you could start [training] right away,” he said.

While Metropolitan will help place drivers with employers, there is no shortage of want ads for licensed drivers pinned to the bulletin board outside the office where applicants wait their turn to register. And many students said they had seen the heavy advertising on tractor-trailers from Walmart, Amazon, Target and other major retailers, with e-mail addresses urging truck drivers to sign up.

Like Mr. Luna, Faudlin Choute, another new student at Metropolitan, is bucking a trend in the trucking industry. At 35 years old, Mr. Choute is younger than the industry average for drivers. According to industry surveys, about 60 per cent of new truckers are older than 40, about 33 per cent are older than 50, and roughly 10 per cent retire or leave trucking every year.

But Mr. Choute isn’t getting his Class A licence to be a ground-breaker or change statistics. He is tired of working for tips as a parking valet at a Fort Lauderdale hotel, and he has relatives who make good livings driving trucks.

The prospect of earning up to US$100,000 a year would make life much better for his wife and six-year-old daughter, even if it means he will be on the road for long stretches of time.

“I’m not nervous, I’m excited,” he said about driving a truck for the first time. “This could change our world.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.