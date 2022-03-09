Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia on May 21, 2018.AHMED JADALLAH/Reuters

The prospect of U.S. President Joe Biden appealing to Venezuela, Iran and Saudi Arabia to ramp up oil production to replace newly banned Russian crude imports is more than a bit ironic.

A White House delegation travelled to Venezuela on the weekend, in advance of Mr. Biden’s Tuesday announcement that the United States is stopping Russian oil imports. The trip reportedly involved talks on a potential deal that would see U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan oil lifted amid surging crude prices sparked by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Biden administration is also pushing for a rapid conclusion to negotiations with Iran to reinstate the 2015 deal, cancelled by former president Donald Trump, aimed at limiting that country’s nuclear program. A new deal would entail the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil.

That is on top of continuing calls by Mr. Biden for Saudi Arabia to increase oil production as the average U.S. price at the pump hit a record of US$4.17 a gallon on Tuesday, with no end in sight to the sticker shock.

It may seem incongruous for Mr. Biden to be turning to three effective dictatorships to limit the political damage he faces at home from soaring gas prices. But such is his desperation, with inflated oil prices threatening to push the global economy into recession and American voters poised to take it out on Democrats in fall midterm elections.

On Tuesday, Mr. Biden said Russia’s war in Ukraine and its impact on global oil markets should motivate efforts to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles so that “no one has to worry about the price at the gas pump in the future” and “tyrants like Putin won’t be able to use fossil fuels as weapons against other nations.”

Just don’t hold your breath.

All things being equal, skyrocketing gas prices should prompt millions of drivers to consider trading in their internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles for electric vehicles. But with prices of metals and minerals used in electric batteries rising at even a faster rate than oil – thanks in part to Russia’s role as a major nickel producer – the transition to EVs is likely to take a lot longer than had been expected only a few months ago.

“The major challenge of EV producers has been to introduce electrical vehicles at costs that are comparable to ICE vehicles,” said Caspar Rawles, chief data officer at London-based Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. “We’re in a situation where a combination of higher costs and lack of availability [are] potentially delaying the uptake and roll-out of electric vehicles.”

Prices of the key metals used in lithium-ion batteries – nickel, cobalt, manganese and lithium – had already been surging before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In January, the year-over-year price for lithium carbonate alone was up more than 300 per cent.

On Tuesday, the prospect of Russian nickel being blocked from the world market sent the price for that metal to a mind-numbing level of more than US$100,000 a tonne – or twice Monday’s closing price – leading the London Metals Exchange to suspend trading in nickel contracts.

Many analysts now expect the convergence between prices for EVs and ICE vehicles – known as the cost parity timeline – to be pushed out by several years.

Right now, EVs typically cost 40 per cent or more than comparable ICE models. Thanks to economies of scale, South Korean and Chinese manufacturers have made huge strides in bringing down battery costs in recent years. But that progress now risks being reversed by soaring nickel and lithium prices. And while EV operating costs remain much lower than those of ICE vehicles, the difference is set to shrink as the cost of expanding the grid eats away at the EV advantage.

In a report last year, the International Energy Agency estimated then that a doubling of either nickel or lithium prices would lead to a 6-per-cent increase in battery costs.

“If both lithium and nickel prices were to double at the same time, this would offset all the anticipated unit cost reductions associated with a doubling of battery production capacity,” the Paris-based IEA noted. “In the case of electricity networks, copper and aluminum currently represent around 20% of total grid investment costs. Higher prices as a result of tight supply could have a major impact on the level of grid investment.”

Germany’s BASF SE, which last week announced plans to begin producing cathode active materials (CAM) for EV batteries in Quebec by 2025, signed a long-term supply agreement with Russia’s Norilsk Nickel in 2018 to supply it with nickel and cobalt. Both metals are used in CAM production. The fate of that contract could be in doubt if sanctions are slapped on Norilsk.

BASF this week told The Wall Street Journal it intends to fulfill its existing contracts with Norilsk but refrain from doing any future business with the Russian company. Finding alternative supply could prove difficult – and costly – raising the prospect of higher EV battery prices still.

So, EVs may not be the cure for the higher gas prices, after all.

