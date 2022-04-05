The tenure of Doug Suttles as chief executive officer of the Company Formerly Known as Encana can be summed up in many ways, but I suggest two numbers.

Minus 58 per cent. That was the share-price return for Encana – now known as Ovintiv Inc. – over his eight-plus years in the CEO’s chair.

And US$104-million. That was the amount the company paid him to lead it southward, both in value and, from Calgary, to its new headquarters in the city of Denver.

It may not be the most colossal mismatch between executive compensation and company performance in Canadian history, but it’s a contender. And the most amazing thing is that the design of the company’s pay plans means Mr. Suttles, now 61, may ultimately make even more money from Ovintiv as he settles into his retirement years, raising cattle in rural Colorado.

Mr. Suttles left the company last July, but Ovintiv’s recently filed proxy circular gives us some of the final pay details that allow us to make this troublesome tally. (Encana was renamed Ovintiv in January, 2020.) Told that this column would review Mr. Suttles’s compensation over his tenure and note the company’s stock performance, Ovintiv spokesperson Patricia Posadowski thanked The Globe and Mail for the opportunity to respond, but said “we will not be providing commentary on this story.”

A review of the Encana/Ovintiv proxies covering 2013 through 2021 shows total compensation for Mr. Suttles of US$104.4-million, an average of just over US$13-million a year. Over that period, he made US$8.5-million in salary and US$15.7-million in cash bonuses. The bulk of his pay was stock-based awards valued at US$59.8-million and stock options valued at a hair under US$17-million. (The rest, about US$3.4-million, falls under “other compensation.”)

That includes 2021 pay of US$12.13-million, including a long-term stock award valued at US$9.5-million, for his seven months of service until retirement.

But wait, you say – given the steep drop in Encana shares over the years, didn’t those years of stock awards turn out to be worth much, much less? You know, at-risk compensation, pay for performance, all that?

Actually, no.

Certainly, some of the awards worked as you might expect. A review of insider-sales records filed with regulators shows that from 2017 to 2019, hundreds of thousands of Mr. Suttles’s Encana options expired unused. Options allow you to buy a share of stock at a set price, so if the share price goes up on the open market, they can be incredibly valuable. If the stock price falls, as Encana’s did, the options have no value once they expire.

In addition, the first performance-share award Encana gave Mr. Suttles expired in 2016 with zero payout, a truly unusual event in Canadian compensation. Companies usually find a way to throw some valuable crumbs at executives, regardless of performance.

That meant some stock awards Encana originally valued at millions of dollars ultimately paid zero. However, some of Mr. Suttles’s awards have already paid more than Encana’s first valuation.

Encana’s performance-share stock plan took a multiyear measure of the company’s results and then allowed for a payout of more than 100 per cent of the original award. In 2018, Mr. Suttles got 121 per cent of what was originally awarded. In 2019, it was 168 per cent – and he received a payout worth nearly US$12-million.

A review of Mr. Suttles’s share-based compensation shows that he has received cash payments of US$31.3-million, and the remaining stock awards he held at his departure would be worth more than US$67-million at current prices. Combined, that’s nearly US$100-million all on its own – a lot higher than the original estimated values of US$59.8-million.

Stock-transaction records show that his past stock option profits, plus unexercised options he held at his departure, combine to be worth more than US$16-million – not a whole lot less than their original estimates. And they can increase in value from here.

We don’t know whether Mr. Suttles exercised options or sold stock after his departure, but we know he can – Ovintiv says that an executive who retires at age 60 or older can retain his stock awards and allow them to vest over their original schedule. So the share awards and options may increase in value if Ovintiv’s share price rises. That could bring Mr. Suttles’s total to US$140-million or more.

Whatever Ovintiv stock returns from here, however, may not be enough to undo the damage of where it’s been. According to a search performed with S&P Global Market Intelligence, there are 11 Toronto Stock Exchange-listed energy companies currently worth at least $10-billion that traded over the eight years of Mr. Suttles’s tenure. At negative 58.8 per cent, Ovintiv edges out Cenovus Energy Inc. for worst performance. Seven of the 11 posted positive gains, and three – Pembina Pipeline Corp., TC Energy Corp. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. – returned more than 90 per cent.

Really, then, there are many numbers to examine when it comes to Encana in the Suttles years. So many, many zeroes – a description both of Mr. Suttles’s paycheques, and of the board of directors that signed them.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.