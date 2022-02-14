Energy prices surged again on Monday as the United States warned that Russia, one of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers and pipeline operators, could invade Ukraine at any moment.

By late morning European time, Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, rose as much as 1.8 per cent, taking the price to more than US$96 a barrel, setting a new seven-year high. The rise came on top of a 4.7 per cent gain on Friday, when geopolitical tensions over Ukraine intensified.

Later in the day, Brent crude fell by a small amount, but was still up 51 per cent in the last year, raising fears that costly energy prices will keep stoking inflation, creating both a consumer crisis and potentially choking off the European recovery.

Equity prices in Europe fell as energy prices climbed. In morning trading, the FTSE-100 index fell 2.2 per cent while Germany’s Dax 30 and France’s Cac 40 each fell more than 3.5 per cent.

Some economists and strategists think oil could breach US$100 and go even higher if Russia, which has amassed as 130,000 troops on the Ukrainian frontiers, does invade. Economists note there is a strong relationship between sharply rising energy prices, especially oil, and falling economic growth.

British economist George Magnus noted in a tweet on Monday that the “association is strong” between the two. The recession of 2008 and 2009 was preceded by oil prices that went to almost US$150; the recession sent them plummeting to US$40.

The oil price is particularly sensitive because of generally low inventories. Gary Ross, of New York’s Black Gold Investors, wrote that “$100 oil is justified based on inventory and spare capacity…Now possible reduction in Russian oil/gas exports sets up a stacked deck for higher prices.”

Even before the recent price rise, Europe was already suffering an energy “crisis,” according to many economists.

Extreme energy shortages were triggered by the recovery from the pandemic’s economic trough; lower than usual investment in oil and gas development; Germany’s decision to close all of its nuclear generating plants; the gradual phaseout of coal generating plants across Europe to meet net-zero emissions commitments by 2050; and the inability of renewable energy to take up the slack as energy demand rises.

Coal has also been rising and prices for natural gas, used for heating and electricity generation, keep reaching record levels. Last week, the price for gas the Dutch gas trading platform, the benchmark for European wholesale prices, was US$26 for every million British thermal units (BTUs). A year earlier, it was only US$7.

The International Energy has accused Russia, which supplies about a third of the imported gas used in Europe and more than half of the gas consumed in Germany, of withholding extra supplies to Europe, jacking up the prices. On Monday, gas and electricity prices jumped again, this time by more than 10 per cent.

Russia supplies gas to Europe through a network of pipelines that travel through Ukraine or directly to Germany via the Baltic Sea, as the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has been doing since 2011. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the twinning of the first pipeline, is completed but not yet inaugurated.

The United States has long opposed Nord Stream 2, arguing it would make Germany in particular and Europe in general overly reliant on Russian gas – allowing it to turn off the taps at any time in a dispute or conflict.

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden said Nord Stream 2 would never be commissioned if Russia were to invade Ukraine. But the new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has not specifically promised to kill the pipeline if Russia does invade, an indication of how reliant Germany has become on imported gas to power Europe’s largest economy.

Economists fear that already high inflation rates will not come down as long as enery prices keep rising. Some of them note that interest rate hikes designed to curb inflation would have no immediate effect on energy prices. Two weeks ago, the Bank of England announced its second consecutive rate high, the first time it has done so since 2004.

A Bloomberg economic model suggested that a climb in crude oil prices to U$100 by the end of February from about US$70 at the end of 2021 would raise inflation by about half a percentage point in Europe and the United States in the second half of 2022.

“With inflation currently at multi-decade highs and uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook already unprecedented, the last thing the recovering global economy needs is another leg higher in energy prices,” HSBC economists Janet Henry and James Pomeroy wrote in a Feb. 4 report. “Yet that is what it is getting.”

Inflation in the euro zone will it 4.8 per cent in the first quarter of this year, according to the newest forecast from the European Commission

