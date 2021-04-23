In the annals of bad ideas poorly executed, the implosion of the European Super League within 48 hours of its launch was a beauty. The ESL never really stood a chance, in good part because its communications strategy, if you can call it a strategy, was inept – laughable even.
How could the billionaire backers of the dozen rebel teams get the message so wrong? They could have hired the top spin doctors – evil, brilliant minds trained to bury the bad and highlight the good. Instead, they winged it, apparently assured that their own brilliance would propel them to ever greater riches. At least they left behind lessons for other companies contemplating the underwriting of revolutions.
The implosion was all the more remarkable in that the ESL did not come out of nowhere. It had been contemplated for more than two decades and had been under serious discussion for three years. Its ringleaders were presumably big-thinker businessmen who knew how to minimize risk and maximize stakeholder engagement to get their way.
They were Andrea Agnelli, chairman of Juventus FC and a member of Italy’s billionaire Agnelli-Elkann dynasty, whose holdings include Ferrari and Stellantis, the fusion of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot; and Florentino Perez, the Spanish construction tycoon who is president of Real Madrid, the team that vies with Barcelona for the title of richest soccer franchise in the world.
Their idea was to form a breakaway league, one that would compete with the Champions League, with a closed competition among Europe’s top teams.
Modelled somewhat on America’s National Football League, there would be no relegation, meaning the perennial losers would not be forced into a lower division at the end of the season. The same biggies would keep playing one another, regardless of performance, wrecking the competitive tradition that sometimes allowed small teams to turn into giant slayers. The dozen who signed up were the Big Six of England, including Manchester United and Chelsea, and the Big Three of Italy and Spain. The top French, German and Dutch clubs evidently suspected the ESL was doomed from Day 1 and took a pass.
The ESL scored so many own goals on the communications front that it’s hard to know where to start.
Picking a U.S. bank, J.P. Morgan, to pump €3.25-billion ($4.9-billion) into the new league, with each of the dozen founder teams receiving a signing bonus of as much as €300-million, made the ESL an instant object of hate among soccer fans across Europe, which included the local governments who support the teams.
What did a Wall Street bank know about European soccer? Worse, it was obvious from the moment the ESL news release went out on April 18 that J.P. Morgan was working exclusively for the owners with the sole intent of lavishing them with greater income from broadcasting rights. Aleksander Ceferin, the president of Union of European Football Associations, European soccer’s governing body, summed up the J.P. Morgan-backed concept rather succinctly when he called it “a closed shop run by a greedy, select few.”
If the ESL executives had any communications savvy, they would have picked a European bank to back the project, preferably one whose mission statement included the terms “stakeholder engagement” and “community engagement” and was not automatically associated with unrestrained globalization, as J.P. Morgan is. European soccer fans want local and European soccer, not some closed-loop, U.S.-style planetary marketing behemoth that would cast lesser teams adrift. (On Friday, J.P. Morgan apologized for having “misjudged how this deal would be viewed by the wider football community.”)
The actual unveiling of the concept was a masterstroke in amateur public relations. The ESL had no designated spokesman who could be rolled out to eloquently defend the business concept and how it would “save” the sport through, for example, the sensible use of salary caps to help put the many overly indebted teams, such as Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan, on a financially sustainable footing.
Ideally, the ESL would have hired a brand-name former footballer as its frontman. “No spokesman made the ESL look like a bunch of faceless tycoons ruining the fans’ games,” said Jason Nisse of the London PR firm the Nisse Consultancy.
Eventually, Mr. Perez, who had installed himself as ESL president, gave an interview to a Spanish newspaper. But it was too little, too late. By then, everyone from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to legendary English striker Gary Lineker (Leicester City, Tottenham, Barcelona) – and thousands of fans across the continent – were condemning the ESL as an assault on the peoples’ sport. “Created by the poor, stolen by the rich,” read one banner held by an English fan.
The use of a proper spokesman might have saved the ESL from some embarrassing performances by its backers, notably Mr. Agnelli. Early in the week, even as condemnation of the breakaway concept was piling up, he said the ESL had a “100 per cent” chance of success and that the dozen teams that had signed up had a “blood pact,” implying their support was rock solid and that they were immune from the rage of their fans.
Mr. Agnelli was proved dead wrong a day later, when the English clubs, then the Italian clubs, abandoned the ESL. Many profusely apologized for having alienated their fans. And that, in the end, was the ESL’s fundamental communications flaw: its failure to consider that the fans are the customers. The U.S.-backed effort wholly dismissed the American adage that “the customer is always right.”
