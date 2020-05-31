 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Business Commentary

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub
Opinion

Expect gold mining takeovers, but no takeover premiums

Andrew Willis
Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Barrick Gold Corp. CEO and president Mark Bristow, seen here on Feb. 12, 2020, is known as a skilled operator and evangelical leader in mining circles.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

The gold mining sector is being rocked by a round of mergers and acquisitions that’s widely expected to pick up steam. Courtesy of one influential executive, Barrick Gold Corp.'s Mark Bristow, what’s missing from the current round of deal-making is the premium prices that defined past takeovers.

Precious metals stocks are market darlings because the price of gold is soaring on fears of a pandemic-induced economic downturn and currency-debasing inflation. The last time bullion prices tested these historic highs, a decade ago, a number of mining chief executive officers binged on wealth-destroying deals.

Companies such as Barrick and Kinross Gold Corp. acquired rivals at premium prices – 20 per cent to 30 per cent above where the target company’s stock was trading – then spent years dealing with a hangover of paying down debt and writing down the value of assets.

Story continues below advertisement

Enter Mr. Bristow. Two years ago, he was CEO of Randgold Resources Ltd. when Barrick made an all-stock, US$6-billion offer for his company that featured no premium to where Randgold shares were trading, and proposed that Mr. Bristow would join Barrick as its CEO. The board and shareholders had to take a leap of faith, betting their prospects were better under Barrick’s ownership, with Mr. Bristow’s continued leadership.

The deal got done and the shareholders’ faith was justified: Barrick’s stock price has more than doubled in the past two years, a period in which gold bullion prices have increased by just 30 per cent.

Mr. Bristow, 61, garners media attention for his larger-than-life exploits, including taking part in charity motorcycle rallies that criss-cross Africa. In mining circles, he’s better known as a skilled operator and evangelical leader.

While running Randgold from Africa, Mr. Bristow made the trip to Toronto every three months to catch up with investors, analysts and industry executives. One common element to Mr. Bristow’s quarterly visits were well-attended breakfast meetings that became known for mixing candour, insight and hugely entertaining stories. (One banker who routinely attended now refers to Mr. Bristow as “Dos Equis,” because like the character who pitched the Mexican beer, “he’s the most interesting man in the world.”) At these sessions, Mr. Bristow sold an approach to deal-making.

In recent months, growth-focused companies such as Endeavour Mining Corp., SSR Mining Inc. and China-based Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd. staged takeovers on terms that are similar to the Randgold deal, making offers priced at or near where the target company’s stock was trading. The one miner to pitch a deal at a significant premium – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.'s $4.4-billion acquisition of Detour Gold Corp. – saw its stock price drop sharply when the transaction was announced last November.

“This bull cycle in gold mining M&A is different from what we’ve experienced in the past,” said Jim Meloche, a principal at investment bank Origin Merchant Partners. Mr. Meloche has been advising mining companies for 25 years and said “because many historical takeovers played out in the past with significant premiums for target companies and then followed by large write downs for buyers, transactions with no to low premiums might become the new norm for this cycle. Executives and boards appear to be more cautious and prudent on acquisition premiums.”

Takeover activity continued even as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down mines in many jurisdictions over the past three months. Mining companies are now adapting to health care issues. In a recent report, Scotia Capital analyst Tanya Jakusconek said: “Despite the new challenges brought about by COVID-19, the companies are managing very well and are seeing minimal cost or productivity impact.”

Story continues below advertisement

As production picks up, Ms. Jakusconek said she believes that "M&A in the smaller capitalization companies will continue as single-mine companies and smaller producers merge to create scale and capital market profile, and to diversify operating and financial risks.”

Mr. Meloche agreed the most likely takeover targets are gold miners that rely on just one large property.

“To command a premium multiple, ideally you should diversify the business,” he said. "You really need to operate a portfolio of high-quality properties.”

However, Mr. Meloche said the success of the Barrick’s merger with Randgold – a deal that brought together two large mining companies – increased long-standing pressures for mid-tier mining companies to consider more “merger of equals” transactions, which can have compelling “synergy opportunities” to reduce costs and increase reserves. If theses deal do play out, credit Barrick and Mr. Bristow for kicking off a new round of consolidation.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies