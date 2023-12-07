Open this photo in gallery: A dump truck works near the Syncrude oil sands extraction facility near the city of Fort McMurray, Alberta on Sunday June 1, 2014.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Janetta McKenzie is acting director of the oil and gas program at the Pembina Institute, a clean energy think tank with offices in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Vancouver and Edmonton.

It’s time to clear the air. There are two different plans for reducing emissions from the oil and gas sector. There is Canada’s plan, finally announced on Thursday by environment minister Steven Guilbeault at COP 28 in Dubai. This plan is responsible and realistic. You can tell the feds have done their homework.

Then there is the Alberta approach released in April of this year, which includes no firm commitment to reduce emissions. The contrast is stark. The federal framework puts the Alberta plan to shame.

Let’s start with the federal announcement. Under the regulatory framework, Canada’s proposed target requires that covered sources in the oil and sector reduce emissions from 171 megatonnes (MT), which is what they were in 2019, to 106-112 MT in 2030, but allows companies to defer some direct reductions by buying offsets. It also allows companies to pay into a fund as an alternative to reducing emissions.

Are these plans realistic? Absolutely.

The coalition of oilsands companies, the Pathways Alliance, has proposed a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project that aims to capture 22 MT per year of carbon by 2030, and draft methane regulations announced earlier this week propose to reduce the equivalent of 17 Mt of carbon in 2030. These measures combined are sufficient to meet the federal government’s emissions cap.

The electrification of major combustion sources and the application of CCUS outside of the oilsands would result in many more megatonnes of reduction from the upstream oil and gas sector

The federal emissions cap is also responsible. It’s the right thing to do. Canada’s oil and gas sector must finally reduce emissions. It has been two years since COP26 in Glasgow, when Prime Minister Trudeau committed to cut emissions from Canada’s most polluting sector – oil and gas. This week’s announcement makes good on that promise, and it couldn’t come at a better time.

Let’s now consider Alberta’s approach, called the Alberta Emissions Reduction and Energy Development Plan. Released in April, Alberta’s plan stated: “Alberta will explore reducing the provincial legislated oil sands emission limit and implementing regulations that align with the Pathways Alliance targets to reduce net emissions in the sector for 2030, 2040 and to achieve carbon neutral emissions by 2050.”

Taking Alberta’s plan at face value, there seem to be the right motivations behind it. But what have they done to advance this since then? Apparently nothing.

An important step was taken today by the federal government to begin to reduce the overall emissions from oil and gas production, and the level of the cap will need to decline steeply after 2030 in order to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Finally addressing oil and gas emissions plugs a major gap in Canada’s emissions reduction plan and addresses a competitive weakness of Canada’s carbon oil.

To be clear, the net-zero plans of the consortium of oilsands companies, the Pathways Alliance, are a step in the right direction, and so is the federal tax credit for carbon capture and storage (CCUS) that would incentivize companies to invest more themselves on this technology.

But it needs to be said: oilsands companies will not voluntarily reduce emissions. It must be a regulatory requirement, a cost of doing business. Thanks to the announcement made at COP 28 this week, those rules are closer than ever to being in place.