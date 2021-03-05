 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Business Commentary

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Fighting the pandemic is not all about Big Pharma and their vaccines, Mr. Gates

Eric RegulyEuropean bureau chief
Rome
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

If there is one name that personifies the global race to find effective vaccines, it is not White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci or a Big Pharma CEO. It is Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Mr. Gates and his wife, Melinda, have been obsessed with vaccines for more than two decades and, through their US$50-billion Gates Foundation, have thrown US$16-billion at vaccine programs. Since the pandemic erupted a year ago, he has devoted his formidable influence and financial firepower to creating COVID-19 vaccines and finding ways to deliver them in bulk to the developing world.

He is everywhere. Pick up a newspaper and you might find he has written an op-ed on the pandemic (or climate change or agricultural research, his other two obsessions). His photo graces the homepages of some of the research institutions that he funds. In 2000, he set up Gavi, the vaccine alliance that has absorbed US$4-billion of Gates Foundation money. Gavi, in turn, is one of the driving forces behind COVAX, the World Health Organization-led group trying to ensure that low-income countries are not shut out of vaccines.

Story continues below advertisement

His foundation is one of the top funders of the WHO. Then there is CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which was co-founded by the foundation in 2017 to pay for vaccine research and is a Gavi partner. Michael Barbaro of The New York Times has said that Mr. Gates “is becoming his own one-man global health organization.”

It’s a fair description. When Mr. Gates, the world’s premier techno-optimist, talks, Big Pharma, health ministers, universities, UN organizations and health charities stand in rapt attention. Ignoring or disdaining him doesn’t pay.

At best, I can only give two cheers to Mr. Gates’s effort to end the pandemic that has killed almost 2.6 million people and crippled economies around the world. He has done more than any other billionaire to try to find a way out of the crisis, and I admire his largely apolitical science-based approach. Think of all the billionaires whose response has been a strategic retreat to their yachts.

But we know that vaccines alone will not end the pandemic, which is accelerating in some parts of the world as more contagious, and potentially more deadly, variants take over.

We know that COVAX is ambitious and well-intentioned but will come up short in the developing world, partly because it is underfunded. Its goal is to deliver two billion vaccines by the end of 2021. About 600 million doses will be reserved for Africa, but that represents only 20 per cent of the African population. In the developing world, the pandemic could rage on for years, with vaccine deliveries lagging infections and possibly offering little or no protection against nasty new variants.

COVAX is a vital pandemic-fighting tool. I just wish Mr. Gates took a more holistic approach to his pandemic campaign, one that focuses less on intellectual property (IP) rights. Big Tech alone is not going to kill off the virus. Just as with other global issues, there is no one solution to the pandemic; there are collective solutions, some of which are of the relatively inexpensive, low-tech variety.

Take agriculture. Mr. Gates is a big advocate of the scientific research devoted to improving crop yields – all the better to meet the meal demands of the the extra two billion people who are to be stuffed onto our planet by 2030 or so. But do we really need to invest heavily in genetically modified crops? Maybe we don’t need more food at all. A United Nations report released this week said that almost one billion tonnes of food is wasted a year, more than half at the household level, and that the amounts per household are roughly similar in poor and rich countries. You don’t hear Mr. Gates talk much about finding ways to reduce this waste (which would also reduce carbon output).

Story continues below advertisement

Ditto for pandemic-fighting techniques. For Mr. Gates, vaccines and protecting IP are the priority even though dozens of countries are lobbying for compulsory licensing, which would see the World Trade Organization suspend the IP rights on vaccines, allowing manufacturers anywhere to make these products.

I wish he would talk more about the benefits of masks, building ventilation, sanitation and access to clean water – each a primary tool needed to protect people from the virus – and quick, tight lockdowns of hot spots. Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand didn’t use vaccines to largely snuff out virus transmission, because they weren’t available. They used common sense.

Even today, masks that are cheap, comfortable and highly effective – better than the N95 standard – do not exist. Imagine if Mr. Gates had devoted even a fraction of the many billions he has spent on vaccines to mask development. Another area begging for a reinvention is air-flow systems for offices and schools to prevent cluster infections. Barring proper ventilation, it will be hard to persuade employees to give up their home offices.

The point being, the world listens to Mr. Gates. If he were to highlight the benefits of the decidedly low-tech approaches to fighting the pandemic, we might all be in a better place as he and Big Pharma try to work their magic. The most famous do-gooder on the planet is certainly a vaccine pioneer. But vaccines alone no longer seem capable of fixing this tragic mess. Mr. Gates’s vaccine machine can only do so much.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies