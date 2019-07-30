Open this photo in gallery U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a joint news conference at the Presidential House in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 21, 2019. Jose Cabezas/Reuters

Andrew Hammond is an associate at LSE IDEAS at the London School of Economics

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes a key trip to Asia-Pacific this week, with a stop at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Thailand before heading to Australia. In the Sydney leg this weekend, the future of Five Eyes will be an important bilateral item on the agenda.

Five Eyes is one of the world’s most successful intelligence gathering and sharing partnerships, now under new stress over Chinese participation in 5G telecommunications networks.

Story continues below advertisement

The origins of Five Eyes stem from the remarkable intelligence relationship that Britain and the United States enjoyed in the Second World War, a partnership which was institutionalized in the 1946 BRUSA (later UKUSA) Agreement. Canada, Australia and New Zealand, as former British dominions, began representing themselves in the intelligence pact in the late 1940s and 1950s.

To be sure, the United States has other intelligence relationships with key allies from Group of Seven states such as France, Germany and Japan. And in the Middle East, it has intelligence sharing ties with allies, including Jordan, Egypt and Turkey.

Yet, the closest co-operation is among the Five Eyes countries, bonded by decades of strong security as well as economic, political and cultural ties. Their spread across the globe means that members neatly divide intelligence-gathering responsibilities by region. Britain, for example, leads on the Middle East and Europe.

Yet, in recent years, the mutual trust at the foundation of these exchanges has been challenged by several developments, including the Edward Snowden leaks during the Obama administration. Most recently, there are potential divergences over the use of Chinese 5G telecommunications technology, specifically made by Huawei.

Washington and Canberra have been vociferous in their opposition to Huawei, with both countries banning the Chinese-headquartered telecom from supplying equipment to their 5G networks. Australia led the way, in 2018, under then-prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, when it became the first country to prohibit Chinese firms from the national 5G network. The United States followed with a de facto ban.

Mr. Pompeo is expected to celebrate the alignment in Sydney this weekend. He will assert that almost 70 years since the 1951 Australia, New Zealand, United States Security Treaty, US-Australia relations remain strong, built upon a core foundation of shared military and intelligence ties.

However, the Fives Eyes powers are not (not yet, at least) unified on this 5G issue, with New Zealand, Canada and Britain having more nuanced positions. Take the example of London, where, despite security and defence having long been at the core of the special relationship with Washington, tensions over Huawei surfaced between the Trump team and the former British government of Theresa May.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In the final weeks of the May government, a decision was reached in principle in Britain’s National Security Council that Huawei would be allowed a limited role in building “non-core” parts of the country’s 5G network. However, that interim conclusion was leaked – allegedly by then-defence secretary Gavin Williamson, although he strenuously denies this. Ms. May subsequently sacked him.

Part of the reason for the sensitivity of this issue is that London, allowing even restricted use, could create gaps in the intelligence and research shared among the Five Eyes members. The stance of Washington and Canberra on the issue might potentially lead other members of the alliance to exclude or severely limit its use, too. It is therefore no coincidence that U.S. officials have warned British counterparts that they may limit intelligence sharing if Huawei is allowed to build part of its 5G high-speed mobile network.

This decision, which has now been kicked on to Ms. May’s successor Boris Johnson, is a high-stakes diplomatic balancing act for London, given its desire to form closer post-Brexit economic ties with China.

Former prime minister David Cameron, Ms. May and now Mr. Johnson figure that China President Xi Jinping could be in power well into the 2020s, and they and fellow ministers see an opportunity to develop a relationship that could make a significant contribution to British prosperity for a generation to come.

Yet, the new prime minister has also placed a high priority, too, on building stronger ties with U.S. President Donald Trump, including a new bilateral trade deal, after the coolness of the latter’s relationships with Ms. May.

Should there be a breach now between Britain and United States plus Australia on this issue, intelligence sharing could possibly be curtailed, creating possible gaps in collection, analysis and dissemination given Britain’s focus on Europe and the Middle East. Meanwhile, London could lose access to information collected by other Five Eyes powers in other areas of the globe, including South America and Asia-Pacific.

Story continues below advertisement

While the new British government of Mr. Johnson thinks through the options, Canada looks likely to postpone a final decision on this thorny issue until after October’s federal election. Meanwhile, New Zealand is looking for a “third way” path. After initially following Australia’s lead, New Zealand’s Government Communications Security Bureau now allows firms to demonstrate that they can mitigate national security concerns before potentially using Huawei equipment in 5G networks.

Taken overall, Huawei represents a significant challenge to the future of Five Eyes. Much could now depend upon the stance of Mr. Johnson, which may also help shape direction of policy in Canada and New Zealand, plus other allied countries outside of the alliance.