Fuel prices are displayed on a sign at a gas station on March 3, 2022 in Hampshire, Illinois.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Gus Carlson is a New York-based columnist for The Globe and Mail.

Peter Weiss was fuming this week after putting US$90 worth of gas in his car – and the tank still wasn’t full.

Like drivers across the U.S., the Los Angeles physician was reacting to sticker shock at the gas pumps, where already steep prices spiked further after Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine last week. At some California stations, gas has been reported to cost more than US$6 a gallon – roughly US$1.60 a litre.

And like many Americans, Dr. Weiss laid the blame squarely on the President Joe Biden administration’s shift away from developing the country’s own oil resources in pursuit of the Green New Deal – a key element of the progressive left’s agenda – and increasing U.S. vulnerability to energy disruptions such as the conflict in Ukraine.

“It boggles the mind that the U.S. gave away its energy independence just to make a political point,” Dr. Weiss said, noting that the U.S. has been importing some 165,000 barrels of oil a day from Russia.

“President Biden seems to think carbon emissions are less if we import less-clean fuel from Russia,” he said. “Stupidity rules the day in Washington.”

Nationally, average gas prices are on track to hit US$4 a gallon, up more than a dollar from this time last year and are expected to rise even more in advance of the summer travel season. The pinch is even more acute in California, where the average price of a U.S. gallon of regular unleaded gas is US$4.81, up US$1.16 over the past year, according to the Auto Club of Southern California.

Add to the pain at the pumps crushing inflation, which is at its highest level since the early 1980s, and the impact on consumers is real.

“The average working man or woman is struggling to get by and the cost of gas may push them over the edge of getting by,” Dr. Weiss said.

On the other side of the country, the frustration at the pumps – and with policy – is also palpable. Scott Weisman, a financial services executive, paid US$3.85 a gallon for gas in the New York suburbs this week and now spends US$15-$20 more for a fill-up than he did a year ago,

“The spiralling costs of gas and other energy-cost spikes were both predictable, driven by Federal and New York State political whims and greed, and episodic, driven-by-Russian adventurism,” Mr. Weisman said.

His biggest fear: the more serious knock-on effects of long-term high gas prices and inflation.

“Increasing costs will slow the economy, limiting the need for a shock increase by the Fed in short-term rates,” he said, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest-rate actions. “But it will, if sustained, reignite a vicious cycle of core inflation and the dreaded Jimmy Carter-induced stagflation – the worst of all worlds.”

In nearby Connecticut, Steven Minninger, Jr., a financial adviser, winced at the US$4.50 a gallon he paid to fill up his car this week. And while he said most of his clients say they believe higher gas prices are a small price to pay to support Ukraine during the harsh realities of war, the longer-term problems of high prices are tied to U.S. environmental, social and corporate governance policies drafted in fantasyland.

“This period of time highlights that investors and politicians who are serious about ESG [environmental, social and governance] policies need to become comfortable with the tradeoffs of energy policies that discount the importance of fossil fuels in keeping the global economy running,” Mr. Minninger said.

“When it comes to developing our domestic energy policies around the growth of renewables and alternatives, the politicians need to realize that hope is not a strategy,” he added. He hopes that they understand “the reality that fossil fuels will by necessity continue to be at the core of our economy for a long time.”

In the meantime, Jeff Currie, Goldman Sachs’ head of commodities research, said the potential for significant disruptions in the Ukraine promise to make a bad situation worse for gasoline-dependent American drivers.

“Unattended consequent risk – meaning a pipeline outage or something like that – is extraordinarily high,” Mr. Currie said in an interview with Bloomberg this week.

Mr. Minninger agrees, citing the infamous quote from boxer Mike Tyson about the fragility of preparedness: “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

