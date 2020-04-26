In the absence of NHL hockey, how about we start keeping score of progress on big league energy projects?
The country’s pipeline companies were having trouble putting pucks in the net – getting multibillion-dollar projects under way – before the COVID-19 crisis. Now fallout from the pandemic is shutting down essential energy projects. This losing streak is an ugly outcome for the Canadian economy. But the federal government can roll out a number of plays to help get the industry and the economy in the winner’s column, plays ranging from loan guarantees to diplomacy and long-discussed agreements with First Nations.
Last week, Keyera Corp. announced it is postponing construction of the $1.3-billion Key Access Pipeline System, known as KAPS. Consisting of two pipelines, it will carry oil and natural gas from fields in western Alberta to facilities near Edmonton. The company, in partnership with U.S backers that include private equity fund KKR & Co., has customers lined up and is well down the road with permits.
Calgary-based Keyera said it shut down the project “in response to challenging industry conditions related to the unfolding COVID-19 crisis and the significant decrease in global oil prices.” Score it one for the pandemic, Keyera nothing.
The previous week, a U.S. court ruled TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone XL pipeline needs to do more work on the permits required to cross rivers. It was the latest in a decade-long series of setbacks for an $8-billion project meant to carry Alberta oil to the U.S. Midwest. Credit a judge for a goal, while TC Energy is scoreless.
TC Energy also isn’t scoring on its $6.6-billion Coastal GasLink project – remember simpler times, when protests against it were the biggest issue in this country? That would make it pipeline opponents two, TC Energy zip.
Enbridge Inc. is in tough against the Michigan government over attempts to replace an aging line beneath the Straits of Mackinac. And the federal government isn’t exactly lighting up the scoreboard when it comes to completing the $12-billion Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion.
Add it up, and domestic utilities are working on more than $30-billion worth of pipeline projects that are stalled or delayed. These projects can clear bottlenecks between oil fields and refineries. They are infrastructure that is critical to the country’s future prosperity. Canada’s economic recovery depends in part on tapping our energy resources. The capital needed to pay for an evolution from fossil fuels to renewables is going to come in part from selling oil and gas.
The pipeline sector’s losing streak comes at a time when Canadian oil and gas producers are also getting shellacked, and cutting back on investments in future production. Last week, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said domestic companies cut $7-billion of capital spending since the start of the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and the simultaneous onset of the COVID-19 crisis, while oil rigs and crews sit idle. Tim McMillan, chief executive at CAPP, said: “These are sobering statistics that illustrate the urgent need for government action.”
What can federal and provincial governments that are already financially stretched do to help out pipeline companies that can’t catch a break? First off, they can provide loan guarantees or low-cost credit to companies such as Keyera, which only delayed KAPS to avoid balance-sheet stress. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney already laced up his skates in this game, by putting the province’s money behind Keystone XL.
Diplomats can also get on the ice, by leaning on U.S. politicians such as Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to get cross-border projects moving, and by lending their support to legal appeals of decisions blogging Keystone XL. And politicians can embrace that old saying “never let a crisis go to waste” by using the country’s national issues as impetus for agreements with First Nations that allow for resource development that benefits all Canadians.
Scoring a few goals on pipeline projects now would translate into a brighter energy future for Canada when the economy, and all of us, can get back to the new normal. Building robust energy infrastructure is a game we need to win.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.