Gary Schwartz is the president of the Canadian Lenders Association.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has pledged to build 1.5 million new homes by the year 2031. However, if the government forges ahead with a plan to ban an extremely popular home-equipment financing tool, he will have indirectly made a very different kind of pledge altogether: to drive up the price of new homes in a province where few can afford to buy them.

In March, the Ontario government quietly announced plans to eliminate Notices of Security Interest, or NOSIs, from the Ontario Land Registry. A NOSI is a legal financing tool that enables builders to rent or lease equipment – for example, furnaces, air conditioners, or solar panels – by putting a notice on the title of a property, as opposed to buying the equipment outright.

Many Ontarians have never heard of NOSIs, yet the financing tool is present, astoundingly, in one in 14 households in the province, or around 400,000 homes. What’s more, the tool actually renders new builds more affordable by allowing buyers to finance the cost of critical home equipment over a long period of time. The savings for new home buyers are typically upwards of $30,000 – no small figure during an affordability crisis.

The provincial government’s intentions for seeking to ban this popular financing tool are noble. Unfortunately, despite its overwhelming safety and net benefit to consumers, NOSI legislation is in dire need of reform. Having been in place for more than 50 years with little change, a handful of bad actors have seized on loopholes in the legislation to take advantage of vulnerable homeowners in Ontario.

This is a problem that demands solving, but the government’s proposed solution couldn’t be more wrong, spelling disaster for Ontario consumers.

Not only will an outright ban of the financing tool drive up home prices, it will call into question the existing contracts of hundreds of thousands of Ontario homeowners, potentially having a widespread damaging effect on their individual credit scores.

If the Premier bans NOSIs without instituting an appropriate replacement, Ontario will become the first jurisdiction in North America to eliminate the financing tool and the only jurisdiction on the continent in which home rental equipment must be tied to an individual’s credit.

A ban also runs the risk of increasing HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) costs for homeowners. After all, when HVAC financing is secured, it is typically offered at a low rate. Eliminate the tool that enables that security and interest rates will increase significantly, causing the costs to consumers to more than double.

Fortunately, there are several alternatives to banning NOSIs outright that would protect vulnerable Ontarians from bad actors without needlessly driving up home prices and jeopardizing homeowners’ finances. These alternatives would be more than welcome by industry players and homeowners alike.

For example, the provincial government could improve its own enforcement powers to crack down on malicious parties who use the tool for nefarious purposes; it could create a higher benchmark for entry into the home-financing industry; it could demand that customers be notified when their equipment is put on title; it could institute fair buyout rates to prevent consumers from being grossly overcharged for equipment.

But whatever the nature of its plan, the government desperately needs one.

And yet, sadly, to date, it has shown no interest in the solutions above. In fact, its refusal to release responsible alternatives to an outright ban flies directly in the face of the advice of the Ontario Bar Association and the equipment-finance industry. And surely, it will fly in the face of public opinion if home prices climb because of poor government foresight.

Sound policy decisions should solve existing problems, not create new ones. Ontario is in the midst of a housing and affordability crisis. If Mr. Ford truly wants to solve it, he won’t ban a tool that makes life easier for Ontarians. He will improve it.