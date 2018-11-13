How to avoid an employee walkout

Open this photo in gallery Google employees protest the company's handling of sexual harassment during a walkout at the company's offices in New York, on Nov. 1, 2018. JOHN TAGGART

Laura McGee, founder and CEO, Diversio

Thousands of Google employees recently walked out in protest of inequity and harassment in what’s being called a playbook for successful corporate protests. The impact was swift and powerful: Last week, CEO Sundar Pichai responded with a pledge to change the way the company handles sexual harassment claims and to dock employees who fail to complete mandatory sexual harassment training on performance reviews.

The back story is alarming, but not shocking. As reported by The New York Times, several high-profile Google executives were accused of sexual harassment and paid to quietly go away. The co-founder of Android exited with US$90-million. According to protest organizers, the story provides a window into a culture of harassment and support for abusers “that we, as Google employees, know well.”

Times have changed and all companies should take note. Millennials care about inclusion and vote with their feet. One 2017 Deloitte study found that 30 per cent of millennials had left their employer for a more inclusive one; they are also using their buying power on companies that live up to their values. The Google walkout sent an unfortunate signal to both customers and potential recruits: Google is not immune from corporate harassment. For a company reliant on talent and goodwill, this hits hard.

It may be true that the tech world is especially prone to harassment. And it’s certainly true that Google employees hold special leverage over their employer. But this will not be an isolated event. As we saw with #MeToo, #TimesUp and Canadian examples such as #MoveTheDial, social media is a powerful change agent. It is reshaping the company-employee-customer relationship in surprising ways. Google employees used this to their advantage, and others will certainly take note.

What does this mean for executives and board members? Quite simply, inclusion and belonging can no longer be treated as window dressing. They are a business imperative with real financial consequences. This means tracking, metrics and accountability in place of vague statements about culture and values. It also means confronting bias in the C-suite and having tough conversations about past wrongs.

The good news is there’s plenty companies can do to lower the risk of a scandal. In our work, we use six key indicators of workplace inclusion to identify bias and exclusion within our clients’ organizations. Each of these metrics can be measured and tracked over time.

First, companies must ensure they’re creating a culture where all employees can share their perspective. This means eliminating microaggressions and unconscious bias. It also means viewing difference for what it is: a strength and an advantage.

Second, managers must identify and eliminate bias in feedback, reviews and promotions. This bias may be systemic to how employees are evaluated – for example, the annual review system is frequently under fire. It might also manifest in how feedback is delivered, including language, tone and frequency.

Third, all employees should have access to informal networks and sponsors. Last month’s 2018 Women in the Workplace study by McKinsey and LeanIn.Org found that women are 21 per cent less likely to be promoted to manager than their male peers, and women of color face an even steeper drop-off at senior levels. This often comes down to familiarity and comfort: Managers are more likely to give stretch opportunities to employees who look and act like them.

Fourth, companies must recognize that women are still the primary caregivers for children and family members. They are no less ambitious or hardworking. Hence, it is critical that employees of all genders are given flexibility to balance obligations.

Fifth, recruiting and hiring must be thoughtfully carried out. Bias exists in everything from job postings to fit interviews and “what it takes to succeed” in a company. These assumptions are often false or misplaced and can do harm to a company’s ability to attract top talent.

Finally, there is the issue of workplace harassment: emotional, physical and sexual. Employees lack confidence in reporting systems, and human resources managers often feel a conflict between protecting the company and protecting the employee. Companies need a trusted mechanism to manage conflicts and employees must feel empowered to use it.

There are also a range of potential solutions popping up in the market. Take sexual harassment for one example: Tools such as the STOPit App allow employees to report abusive and unwanted actions on the job instantly. Internal messaging systems can help employers find and flag potential harassment. Artificial intelligence technologies such as those used in Alexa and Google Home can identify spoken words and phrases, which may soon be applied to detect harassment.

Cultural change is nuanced and complex, but it is not impossible. As one chief executive put it, “with technology and analytics there is really no excuse. You can experiment, course correct as needed, and scale up what works. It’s like any other business challenge.” With the right metrics and accountability in place, companies can limit the risk of a Google walkout and experience the benefits of inclusion firsthand.