 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Business Commentary

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Howard Dean: I’m an American supporter of Canada’s dairy supply management system

Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dairy cows feed while a farmer drives a tractor in Carrying Place, Ontario on March 24, 2020.

ALEX FILIPE/Reuters

Howard Dean is an American physician, author and former politician who served as governor of Vermont from 1991 to 2003 and chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) from 2005 to 2009. Dean was a candidate for the Democratic nomination in the 2004 presidential election.

As former governor of Vermont, a key dairy-producing state along the Quebec border, I have followed the debate over supply management closely over the years. As it is in Canada, dairy is one of our most important agricultural sectors and a significant driver of our state’s economy. Milk generates more in sales than any other agricultural product in Vermont.

I have always looked to your system of supply management with envy. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. lost about 5 per cent of our dairy farms every year over the past decade – more than 2,500 dairy farms in 2020 alone – far outpacing the rate of consolidation in Canada. Most of our milk in the U.S. now comes from farming operations with more than 1,000 cows. Some of the largest operations here have more than 30,000 cows. The American dairy system favours industrial farming and drives smaller farms out of business.

Story continues below advertisement

Supply management ensures predictable retail prices, a fair return for farmers and a stable supply of fresh, local food.

Despite what opponents of supply management might suggest, including The Globe’s Rita Trichur, Canadians are not being gouged on price. When adjusted for the exchange rate, the average retail price of milk is only slightly higher in Canada than it is in the U.S., and retail prices for common dairy products like yogurt, cream and butter are much higher in the United States, according to Dairy Farmers of Canada.

Furthermore, there are no assurances that abolishing the system would make dairy products any less expensive.

What’s more, the dairy sectors in many countries without supply management, including in the U.S., are also subsidized by their governments in the form of tax abatements and anti-pollution grants to name two. So, in the U.S., consumers end up paying twice for dairy – once through their taxes and again at the grocery store.

Last year, while your dairy sector was realigning supply to meet demand, dairy producers here required a US$2.9-billion bailout from our government. Fast forward to 2021, when our dairy sector stands to receive an additional $3.6-billion from Congress under the proposed COVID-19 stimulus package, on top of the yearly subsidies it already receives. Supply management works to prevent this kind of volatility and instability. It can also promote sustainability by reducing excess emissions and waste arising from overproduction.

Recently, 21 organizations, including some of the biggest dairy unions in America, penned a joint letter to incoming Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Katherine Tai, nominee for U.S. trade representative. The coalition asked the Biden administration to drop its challenges of Canada’s handling of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade agreement, and follow the Canadian example here in the United States instead:

“The Biden-Harris administration must also recognize the significant economic toll that the last three decades of U.S. trade policy has taken on independent, family-scale food producers in the U.S., particularly in the dairy sector,” they wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is the moment for the administration to direct USDA and the USTR to change direction: instead of undermining Canada’s dairy system, they should take a page from Ottawa’s popular playbook. We call on them to work with dairy farmer organizations and Congress to design and implement dairy pricing reform and market management policies that protect small farmers, ensure fair prices, and support working families and thriving rural communities.”

I am an American supporter of supply management. American small dairy farmers are being driven out of business and receiving nothing but empty promises. We are running out of options, and we have yet to look at the most successful option in North America, just north of our border.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies