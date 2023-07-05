Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an armchair discussion with founder and CEO of BroadbandTV Corp, Shahrfad Rafaiti, at the Collision tech conference in Toronto on May 20, 2019.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Thomas Park is the co-founder of the Asian Canadian Ventures Collective and a partner of the BDC Deep Tech Fund.

The recent kerfuffle over whether Canada would continue hosting Collision, one of the world’s biggest innovation conferences, highlights the biggest factor in venture funding: geography. Where you are matters even more than who you are or what you have built. That’s a problem.

Though it’s great for Canada to host a global assembly of tech, in a country as large and diverse as our own, Toronto has an overwhelming dominance in the scene, and that is a sign of major gaps in our innovation ecosystem.

Collision, which is held in the city, underscores Toronto’s dominance of the Canadian tech sector. The city attracts more talent, capital, and attention than all other major Canadian cities combined.

Startups in other parts of Canada, especially in the East Coast and the Western provinces, must play harder to get the attention of the major capital providers in Toronto.

This poses a major problem for Canada’s innovation ecosystem. Toronto’s overwhelming dominance exacerbates our long-standing productivity gaps.

The solution is to redraw the Canadian innovation map.

When it comes to innovation, Toronto surpasses all other Canadian cities. According to data from the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, Toronto attracted $4.1-billion out of a total of $10-billion of venture capital invested in Canada – this is almost the equivalent to the total capital invested in Montreal, Vancouver, Halifax, and Calgary combined. The city also hosts most of the country’s leading tech companies, including Cohere AI, BenchSci, and Shoplazza. Canada’s top tech deals happen in Toronto – the largest disclosed Canadian deal happened in Toronto with a $775-million investment in 1Password.

Toronto’s strength is underwritten by the fact that it has the most extensive innovation infrastructure in the country. Toronto hosts the greatest number of company creation platforms and scaling programs in the country, including MaRS, Creative Destruction Labs, and global platforms such as Antler. It also enjoys one of the densest networks of capital providers, particularly venture capital funds and deep-pocketed angel investors. Third, it has the largest pool of tech talent, fostered by a large concentration of R&D heavy postsecondary institutions and foreign tech companies.

Just as importantly, Toronto has benefited the most from the country’s innovation policy over the past 15 years. The city was best placed to exploit an innovation strategy that focused on developing a domestic ecosystem of Canadian investors, non-dilutive sources of financing, and massive investment into early-stage R&D. Having shaped venture capital strategy at the Business Development Bank of Canada for the past decade, I observed how quickly Toronto was able to leverage its underlying strength as Canada’s financial and corporate capital to build out the ecosystem it has today.

Unfortunately, Toronto’s tech ecosystem currently develops innovations that have marginal impact on Canada’s economy. It has mirrored Silicon Valley’s ecosystem, with a heavy focus on enterprise software targeting sectors that Canada has little strength in. Hardly any VC capital is invested in sectors that make up the bulk of companies on the TMX, such as those in the energy, basic materials, or advanced manufacturing industries. This is exacerbated by the fact that Canada’s sectoral strengths are located in regions outside Toronto, especially in Halifax, Calgary, and Saskatoon. Because Toronto’s tech ecosystem mirrors Silicon Valley’s, it’s no wonder foreign investors are so active in the city.

Meanwhile, Canada’s productivity gap – the ability of our firms to compete globally – is getting worse. According to numerous OECD studies, Canada consistently lags other countries in innovation output, especially in those sectors that dominate our economy. In manufacturing alone, we have one of the lowest adoption rates of robotics and technology. And the leading tech ecosystem in our country isn’t built to solve this.

We need to shift our priorities to building out the ecosystems outside Toronto, particularly in cities such as Halifax and Calgary. These are cities with many inherent strengths: strong R&D capabilities and competitive advantages in Canada’s economic strengths with local corporate champions that can help startups scale their products and services.

Government policies should begin to shift toward building out funds and platforms to support these ecosystems and encouraging talent to relocate to these cities. It means taking what worked for Toronto and developing it in other cities.

This is achievable. Other countries, such as South Korea and Japan have only recently been able to create world-class tech ecosystems that met the country’s innovation needs. After hard lessons learned from the SARS outbreak two decades ago, South Korea was able to build one of the leading life sciences and medical technology ecosystems in the world, co-ordinating the country’s leading research centres, companies, and investors toward that goal. Canada should take note.

I’m not faulting Toronto for its success. In fact, I applaud it. We should celebrate Toronto’s success – other countries have tried and failed to create a global tech hub of this scale. However, we need to shift our innovation priorities to creating an ecosystem that addresses Canadian challenges.

For Canada to succeed on the global stage in the highly competitive innovation space, we need a more geographically equitable ecosystem that spreads talent and capital more widely across the country without leaving most regions behind. And we need to start building on that vision now.