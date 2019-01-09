Incentives abound for the U.S. and China to strike a deal

Andrei Sulzenko is a former trade negotiator and is currently an executive fellow at the School of Public Policy, University of Calgary.

Open this photo in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump, second right, and China's President Xi Jinping, second left, attend their bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Dec. 1, 2018. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/The Associated Press

Many current events are pointing to an urgent need for American and Chinese negotiators to settle their lingering trade dispute.

On the U.S. side, there is an obvious incentive for President Donald Trump to come up with a good-news story in a sea of bad news, ranging from self-inflicted policy chaos and increased friendly-fire from Republican members of Congress, to Democratic control of the House of Representatives and the ratcheted up oversight of presidential behaviour, to an impending (and probably damaging) report from special counsel Robert Mueller.

For Mr. Trump, it is more than just changing the channel with a campaign-promised victory, however. There is a growing economic necessity for the United States to cut a deal with China.

Most of the recent economic headlines have focused on volatile financial markets, currently at an almost 20-per-cent decline from the 2018 peak. That is bad enough for a President who had previously conflated the lofty stock market with his self-reported successful economic stewardship.

But financial markets are forward-looking, and recent data suggest deteriorating economic conditions in 2019. For example, forward earnings estimates among U.S. companies have dropped from a 10-per-cent increase in October to 7 per cent currently, partly reflecting weaker-than-anticipated U.S. factory data in December.

Furthermore, the international economic outlook is looking increasingly fraught, with a distinct possibility that a globally synchronized growth cycle may turn into a globally synchronized slowdown. This is evidenced in Europe by a purchasing managers’ index currently at its lowest point since early 2016, and in China by the weakest growth (in 2018) since 1990, with manufacturing activity actually contracting for the first time in more than two years.

A significant contributor to this increasing economic malaise is, in fact, the U.S.-China trade dispute. American tariffs on US$200-billion worth of Chinese imports and China’s retaliatory tariffs have real negative effects on output, efficiency and consumer welfare in both countries.

Most economic analysts do not affix a high degree of probability to the near-term slowdown turning into a recession.. U.S. growth in 2019 is forecast to be about 2.5 per cent, and newly published labour statistics show continuing strong jobs growth (more than 300,000 added in December). The risk of recession would, however, ratchet up if current U.S.-China negotiations are not successful, and Mr. Trump doubles down with an escalation in punitive tariffs and various other trade and investment inhibiting measures.

The irony for Mr. Trump could well be that the self-styled “Tariff Man” catalyzes a global recession just in time for the presidential election in November, 2020. Regardless of the complex underlying causality, it will be easy for his opponents to blame the President’s trade war on the next recession.

In the circumstances, it is clear that the U.S. side has a great incentive to do a deal with China – more so to avoid the inevitable economic and political damage of failure than for the long-term upside of liberalized trade and investment, and with the bonus of a short-term fillip for faltering financial markets.

With respect to China, the calculus is more complicated. In theory, unlike the United States and other Western democracies, Chinese leaders can use their control of political and economic levers to endure the hardships of fallout from a trade war for an extended period of time. However, even Xi Jinping, now in position to be President-for-life, is not immune to the threat to stability from the deceleration in domestic economic growth caused largely by internal factors, but no doubt exacerbated by the trade dispute with the United States.

The current Chinese economic model has not tested an annual growth rate of less than 6 per cent; and, already, risks of an accelerating slowdown that could pull the economy below that threshold are being tempered by some monetary stimulus, with prospects for additional fiscal stimulus as well. Certainly a deal with the United States would help stabilize growth, especially in the critical manufacturing sector.

For both presidents, then, a deal is better than no deal. Indeed, the substance of a potential bilateral agreement is probably less important than its symbolic value. Remember that, for Mr. Trump, the North American free-trade agreement went from being the worst trade agreement in the world to the best with a few minor changes in the guise of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

As to substance, there may actually be scope for a breakthrough on intellectual property and related investment protection that will be of strategic benefit to the world economy, not just the United States and China. With that as the core, some bilateral fixes on thorny issues such as agricultural products could round out the package, allowing Mr. Trump to claim victory and Mr. Xi to defend the Chinese economic model as essentially intact.

There are, of course, no guarantees. It is always possible that the obduracy of clashing egos will triumph over give-and-take pragmatism. What will probably tip the scales, however, is Mr. Trump’s fear of losing his job and Mr. Xi’s more latent concern about remaining President-for-life. Let’s hope that they save us the drama and blink at the same time.