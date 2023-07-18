Open this photo in gallery: Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, on July 12.Ashley Fraser/The Globe and Mail

David Jones is a policy analyst and economist. He is studying public policy at the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy, University of Toronto.

We’re fortunate to live in a world that is constantly advancing. Health care technology offers some pertinent examples (if we politely overlook the odd fax machine).

The latest radiation therapy provides cancer treatment to patients with “sub-millimetre precision,” according to a recent Alberta Health Services report, by delivering “very high doses of radiation to very precise targets while avoiding or reducing the amount of radiation to those healthy tissues most sensitive to side effects.” One day, gruelling chemotherapy may be a thing of the past.

Alas, macroeconomists and central bankers are not so fortunate. While rising prices have rampaged through global economies since late 2021, the humble interest rate remains the primary tool for controlling inflation in developed economies. This has not changed materially in decades, despite society modernizing around it, and it creates a number of issues.

First, there are sizable trade-offs. If interest rates were prescription medications, they would have a lengthy list of side effects: “May make mortgage payments unaffordable. May lead to recession. May cause unemployment. May hurt society’s poorest citizens the most.”

Due to the lack of alternative policy tools, we have resigned ourselves to accepting these trade-offs. When the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate to 5 per cent on July 12, the seriousness of the news conference was summed up by Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers acknowledging that “this is a very difficult period.” The bank has a dedicated government objective to get inflation back to its 2-per-cent target (that is, in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent), so if such painful trade-offs arise, these are necessary casualties. Ms. Rogers stated: “We target inflation, we don’t target house prices.”

Second, interest-rate policy creates considerable uncertainty. The effects of raising rates take many months to materialize, and rate increases don’t affect everyone at the same time, as noted by C.D. Howe Institute experts. If interest rates were pills, we wouldn’t know the dosage or how long they take to kick in. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem stated that higher rates are “working,” but that the total impact “ultimately is uncertain.”

Governments are right to prioritize controlling inflation via central banks. When living costs rise, this disproportionately hurts those citizens with the lowest incomes. Furthermore, if high inflationary expectations become embedded, the subsequent vicious spiral can paralyze the economy and society. And the central bank should receive some credit for preventing this. Inflation has fallen from its 8.1-per-cent peak to 2.8 per cent. The bank has established credibility with individuals, firms and financial markets – while simultaneously managing opposing pressures from the federal government’s expansionary fiscal policy.

However, there is no guarantee that interest rate policy will enable the bank’s run to continue. Furthermore, interest rates are having mixed success abroad. For example, the Bank of England has increased its rate to 5 per cent, but inflation is still at a lofty 8.7 per cent, there was almost a recession in 2022, and financial markets are forecasting that U.K. rates could rise above 6 per cent later this year.

The global prevalence of interest rates as the primary monetary tool of choice for central banks owes much to the lack of policy alternatives. Contractionary fiscal policy is politically unpopular for governments during rising prices; precise targeting of the money supply is difficult in modern economies; price controls have had some success (e.g., Switzerland) but inhibit free markets; and supply-side measures are unlikely to affect prices in the short term. The limitations of interest rate policy have led central banks to incorporate complementary approaches such as quantitative easing and tightening, although interest rates remain the primary tool.

What we need is the macroeconomic policy equivalent of external beam radiation therapy, something that will target inflation with “sub-millimetre” precision while avoiding the painful side effects. Wishful thinking? Maybe. Economies are complex organisms, and almost all policy making involves some trade-offs. But in today’s modern world, with abundant technological advancement, we can surely do better than accept as inevitable the significant societal side effects from managing inflation.