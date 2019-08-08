Calgary’s Inter Pipeline Ltd. is well into its biggest-ever construction project, a $3.5-billion petrochemical complex that has made some investors nervous.
It’s not the business plan for the Heartland propane-to-polypropylene venture that has pressured the shares; it’s the cost of funding it. Inter appears to want to see the project through on its own - even if that means spurning a takeover bid for the company.
The development, in Strathcona County near Edmonton, has received $249-million in subsidies from both the Alberta and federal governments, and this year the company issued $750-million hybrid debt securities to help finance it. It is saving some cash through its dividend reinvestment plan, though that means it is increasing the share count.
Chief executive officer Christian Bayle has so far ruled out bringing in a partner for the project, which will produce 525,000 tonnes per year of polypropylene, used in finished plastic products. By the end of the first quarter, the company had spent $1.3-billion on Heartland.
“We are very cognizant of the fact that the funding plan for this does bring some dilution to our shareholders as we execute. But we do take a long-term view of this project,” Mr. Bayle told analysts as he discussed in May. Inter is scheduled to report second-quarter results this morning.
Inter shares had traded at more than $27 before the company – which operates regional pipelines and gas processing facilities in Canada as well as energy storage in Europe – gave Heartland the go-ahead in late December 2017. They have stayed below that level since, and closed on Wednesday at $21.74.
Raymond James analyst Chris Cox has zeroed in on the funding challenges, including dilution and elevated debt levels, and has rated Inter “underperform.”
Now there’s a question of whether Mr. Bayle and the board have decided to go it alone at all costs. The word in financial circles is that Inter received a cash offer, but the company turned down the approach.
According to sources familiar with the situation, a “credible” bidder approached the company with a $30-a-share offer in recent weeks and it was not received enthusiastically. The identity of the bidder was not immediately known.
Based on the current shares outstanding, such an offer would put a value on the company of $12.4-billion.
If the offer was not conditional, it would represent a hefty premium - though it is clear that the company’s board believes its own prospects look better following the project’s expected startup in late 2021. Even if that means a future sale of an asset.
Inter says the Heartland development will generate $450-million to $500-million a year in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Mr. Bayle, in the last conference call, ruled out the notion of selling off parts of Inter’s oil sands pipeline business to shore up its finances as construction proceeds.
However, a report in the infrastructure finance news outlet Inframation last month suggested that the company may be looking to its recently expanded European bulk storage business as a possible funding source.
According to the report, the company hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to help market 23 fuel storage terminals in the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Ireland and Denmark that could be worth $1.2-billion.
Last fall, Inter bought seven European storage terminals from Texas-based NuStar Energy LP for $354-million.
Inter declined to comment. “In both cases, we do not comment on market rumours or speculation,” spokeswoman Breanne Oliver said in an email.
Either a takeover or an asset sale would go a long way to easing shareholder worries about the Heartland project, though the former would remove them altogether. It’s unclear whether they will get the opportunity to choose.