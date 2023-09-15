Open this photo in gallery: Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem holds a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean KilpatrickSean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

John Rapley is a political economist at the University of Cambridge and managing director of Seaford Macro.

‘Over and done.’ So rose the chorus when news dropped last week of a surprise contraction in the Canadian economy and many economists concluded that the Bank of Canada’s job was done. With inflation moderating and the economy slowing, they reasoned, interest rates will go no higher and will, by next year, start coming back down. Canadians who accumulated mortgages during the cheap-money days, and who are now buckling under the biggest debt burden of any G7 country, will be keen for relief.

But while we’re probably near the peak of interest rates, we’d be getting ahead of ourselves if we expect them to drop very much any time soon. For starters, it’s too early to say if the recent slowdown reflects structural developments in the economy or merely cyclical ones, exacerbated by the summer’s extreme weather. Some economists thus say a rebound in inflation is possible later this year, and that while it will remain cautious of hiking rates too much, the Bank of Canada is unlikely to abandon its tightening bias any time soon.

More importantly, when we look to the longer term, there are reasons to expect that higher interest rates may be here to stay. Over the past couple of years we’ve been laser-focused on central bank policies, trying to determine which way they’ll move. But in the meantime, we’ve overlooked what’s been going on behind the scenes.

In particular, there appears to be a sea change under way in global bond markets, which have a bit of a chicken-and-egg relationship with interest rates.

After the advent of the neo-liberal regime and its ultratight monetary policies in the early 1980s, disinflation abounded. Both government deficits and inflation fell, making public debt an attractive and safe investment. Prices on Western government bonds rose with demand. Those bonds entered what would be a decades-long bull market.

Japan’s long slump and China’s long boom then combined to drive demand yet higher for Western bonds. Japan’s ultraloose monetary policy created a large opportunity for the “carry trade,” in which investors borrow at a low rate and then put that money into an asset that provides returns at a higher rate. Investors borrowed yen cheaply and changed them into dollars that they used to buy U.S. bonds, which provided yields that were relatively greater than what borrowers needed to pay on their yen loans.

Meanwhile China’s huge export-driven trade surpluses created mountains of dollars, which they also parked in U.S. Treasuries. That wave of money then fanned out through the interconnected Western bond markets, which also enjoyed a premium given the sound finances of most Western countries.

Recently, though, all that’s gone into reverse. Inflation has risen in Western countries, and may well settle into a higher range than in the past. This will very likely make the debt of those countries less attractive and safe – the reverse of the process that started in the 1980s.

Meanwhile, China’s slowing economy has reduced its dollar surpluses, while the need for fiscal stimulus may lead Beijing to draw down those reserves. And Japan appears to have finally emerged from its slump. In response to the inflation that arose as the pandemic waned, its central bank has tightened monetary policy, reducing that country’s appetite for U.S. bonds as borrowing gets more expensive.

Finally, whereas Western government debt levels surged in the pandemic, those of many emerging markets have held more steady, leaving many developing countries in comparatively better fiscal shape. And so while Western governments were once the safe bets and emerging markets paid a risk premium, increasingly, developing countries are looking like good credit bets, with their bonds in consequence becoming more attractive. Western governments now have to compete for credit.

Add it all up and it’s looking increasingly likely that the decades-long bull market in Western government bonds has given way to what may be an equally long bear market. That will keep upward pressure on rates from here on in.

Western governments are projected to borrow even more in the future. To attract more money, they’ll need higher-yielding bonds, which will further require them to have higher interest rates.

Anyone who built up a lot of debt in the easy-money years, when it looked like interest rates would stay low forever, will have to adapt to this new regime.

This will have important implications for the investment landscape. Not just bond markets, but asset markets more generally, have been on something of a tear since the 1980s. Even though there have been crashes along the way, the long-term trend has only been upward. But this period resulted from an exceptional blend of government policies that lowered interest rates and cut corporate taxes. That trend, too, appears to have now run its course. As the populations of Western countries age, governments will have to spend more, which will put upward pressure on both taxes and borrowing.

As a result, the years of snapping up assets and then counting your gains may give way to a future of lower returns. Those who are hoping to be rescued by a return to low interest rates may find themselves waiting in vain.