It’s time for businesses to be bold about trade and their impact on social good

Darryl White is chief executive officer of the Bank of Montreal

At last year’s annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, the question of trade – and how we work to ensure more people benefit from it – was at the forefront of discussions. These global meetings are an important opportunity to bring public and private sector leaders together to share insights and leverage solutions for common problems; ideas that can make positive change at home. As leaders gather again in Davos this week, the notion of who benefits from trade has been compounded by a period of complexity and market uncertainty. Open borders and trade flows remain under the threat of protectionism, and market volatility in recent months has threatened historic highs.

In this environment, ensuring everyone understands both the benefits of trade and the positive effects that businesses make in their communities is more important than ever.

We know that trade increases efficiencies, reduces costs, makes our businesses more competitive and ultimately supports countries that are still developing. In the case of the North American free-trade agreement (NAFTA), regional trade jumped from less than $300-billion in 1993 to more than $1.1-trillion in 2016. The World Bank, meanwhile, has noted that global trade has helped cut the number of people living in extreme poverty in half since 1990.

While trade agreements between countries have facilitated economic growth and a rapid reduction in worldwide poverty, it wasn’t governments that actually went the last mile; that achievement is owed to businesses and their employees competing and trading with each other. The contribution from small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is particularly important. In the Canadian context, SMEs employ more than 90 per cent of the private sector work force. Meanwhile, Canada ranks first among the Group of Seven with access to the three major global free-trade blocs: North America, the 28 members of the EU and – when fully ratified – the 10 other Trans-Pacific Partnership countries. However, as impressive as this list is, these deals do not deliver results until businesses understand how to use and activate them.

With this in mind, the Bank of Montreal is working with the Government of Canada to develop a pilot partnership – announced in the recent fall economic update by the Minister of Finance – to connect our clients with key government export promotion resources that help companies navigate international markets. Combining our expertise and customer networks with the government’s programs and services will help Canadian businesses access new markets, and ultimately find new customers for their products and services.

Also confronting leaders this year is the imperative to strengthen the connection between the corporate sector and the communities we serve. We are regularly reminded that the rise of populism has tended to result in increasingly negative views of the “establishment,” commerce and business. In many cases, that antipathy is well-founded and unsurprising – excesses of greed and ethical failures associated with the roots of the Great Recession justify such a response.

At the same time, the enormously positive effects that businesses make in communities through activities to increase social good and well-being are too often overlooked. This especially includes support for underemployed and vulnerable populations. We need to find solutions throughout society to help our most vulnerable, including ensuring equal opportunities for women and those affected by disabilities, and timely and targeted training for in-demand skills for those recently laid off. Making meaningful changes to employment and training policies will result in more people working, and working more productively, in higher-quality jobs.

To help achieve this, in collaboration with United Way of Greater Toronto, I am proud to be co-chairing a group of leaders from prominent local businesses to develop initiatives we can undertake together to ensure that the benefits of economic opportunity are shared in all parts of the community – and not just our wealthiest neighbourhoods. This work represents the start of a five-year commitment we have made to find innovative ways to reduce economic inequality, and to create lasting inclusive economic opportunities in neighbourhoods that have not benefited from the growth occurring around them. This challenge is not unique to Toronto and neither will be the initiatives we undertake, which can be replicated by business leaders in centres elsewhere in Canada and the world.

At this year’s World Economic Forum annual meeting, I will be working to advance our understanding of the effects of global trade on Canada’s growth potential and encouraging delegates to seize opportunities to connect more deeply with the communities they serve – reinforcing the contributions they’re making toward a stronger, healthier, more resilient and ultimately more prosperous society. Canadian businesses have contributed enormously to building social good in our country, but our voice has been too soft in promoting an understanding of that impact. It is time to get louder.