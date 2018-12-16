It’s time for Canadians to come together to support their energy sector

Bryan Gould is a retired executive of Shell Canada, president and CEO of Aspenleaf Energy Ltd. and chair of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers market access steering group.

The Canadian energy industry matters to all Canadians. It is complex and interconnected to all other sectors of our broad economy. No matter where you live, we are all affected. We succeed together in times of prosperity through national economic support and growth. We struggle together in times of challenge.

Amid recent headlines such as “Alberta in Crisis” or “Canadian Oil Selling for Cheapest in the World,” heated and polarizing debate regarding pipelines continues to grow. We seem to focus not on what we share as proud Canadians, but on what makes us different. I am hopeful that, together, we can change that.

Story continues below advertisement

I am proud of our industry, the companies I have worked for, ranging from a multinational to the small, private Alberta-based oil company that I run today. Most importantly, I am proud of the people, families and communities our industry supports across Canada.

For context, let me tell you a little about our company and its people. As entrepreneurs, my partners and I started the company in 2014, investing significant portions of our retirement savings alongside our investors. Since inception, we have collectively injected half-a-billion dollars into the economy through investment, a large portion being much-needed foreign capital. Just this past summer, we purchased a private company from a U.S.-based private equity firm. We produce conventional light oil, equivalent to the familiar West Texas intermediate (WTI).

Pipelines offer us the safest and most economic way to get our product to market. Pipeline constraints have affected all oil prices, light oil included. Although the recent Alberta government’s mandated production cuts are now showing positive signs, this is only a short-term solution. Without adequate safe and reliable market access through additional pipelines, capital investment in this industry and ultimately in Canada, will suffer. So far, we’ve treated the symptom but not the underlying disease, which is a lack of pipeline capacity.

In response to the immediate pricing crisis, our company faced the difficult decision to defer investing additional capital, primarily through the suspension of our drilling program. We released two drilling rigs in late November. We estimate that this put more than 400 people out of work, right before Christmas and with very little notice. Both rig crews, whose members hail from hometowns from Ontario to British Columbia, were performing exceptionally well, reflecting their skill and dedication. Additionally, we have significantly reduced our capital investment budget for next year and have curtailed production.

In any given year, our business relies on more than 1,500 separate companies from all over Canada, employing thousands of Canadians, from steel manufacturers through to local truck drivers and heavy equipment operators. The reduction of our operations will have widespread economic ripples. Royalty payments to the province will shrink at a time when we continue to experience historically high provincial deficits. Nationally, this will imply smaller transfer payments to other provinces as well. This will translate into a reduced ability to fund education, health care and social services. Although our own situation is naturally heartbreaking to us, this current state reflects the economic landscape that thousands of companies and individuals face in Alberta today.

Recently, The Globe and Mail ran a feature on the challenge of inactive wells in Western Canada. With our recent acquisition, our company inherited a large obligation for abandonment and reclamation, with some wells dating back to the 1940s. Despite the current economic challenges, we remain committed to a pro-active and timely reclamation of these legacy wells and will invest tens of millions of dollars over the next few years to assist remediation efforts.

Our company story is not unique. The Canadian energy industry is a global leader in actions, not rhetoric. I am proud of its commitment and track record of continuous improvement in all facets, including environmental performance, contributions to local communities, mutually beneficial working relationships with First Nations, and protecting the health and safety of our workers and contractors every hour of every day.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

We do not look for pity, bailouts or handouts. Rather, we ask simply for genuine appreciation, compassion and support for our contribution to the Confederation from our government and fellow citizens. And please don’t lose sight of the hardship of workers and their families who are affected here and now. Like those crews, of Trinidad Rig No. 32 and Savannah Rig No. 617, whom we recently had to let go.

As Canadians, we owe ourselves a better conversation. To Canadians of all political stripes: Please take time to hear and see the real-life commitment and enormous progress that our industry has made toward sustainable development. Please get informed and engaged on a topic that affects us all. We need to hear your voices of support. Our collective losses are mounting, not just in dollars but in people terms.

I think I can speak for my energy industry colleagues about a passion to play a constructive role to help our country and future generations thrive. We may have different experiences, backgrounds and beliefs, but I am confident that we share a love for our country and a commitment to the future.