 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Business Commentary

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Jason Kenney should stop tilting at windmills in the oil patch

Jeffrey Jones
Jeffrey JonesMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A TransAlta wind farm is shown near Pincher Creek, Alta., in this file photo from March 9, 2016.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government’s inquiry into foreign charities beating up on the oil industry has been an act of political theatre in response to a shaky premise from the get-go.

Now, in the midst of an economic crisis, Premier Jason Kenney’s decision to extend the probe’s deadline and top up its budget by another $1-million calls into question his government’s priorities. The province’s energy companies are indeed in a fight for survival, but their most fearsome adversaries are not environmental activists but a virus and oil markets.

There’s another odd wrinkle to this: At first, the inquiry’s mission statement was crafted with confidence that the outcome was all but assured; a year in, the wording has been softened.

Story continues below advertisement

In the initial terms of reference, the investigation would “inquire into anti-Alberta energy campaigns that are supported, in whole or in part, by foreign organizations.”

But last week, when Energy Minister Sonya Savage said the inquiry was getting a four-month extension and a 40-per-cent increase to the original $2.5-million budget, it was changed to read: “the role of foreign funding, if any, in anti-Alberta energy campaigns.”

This could be a signal that the evidence does not support the assertion. It could also be in response to a lawsuit filed by the environmental law firm Ecojustice. It argues the inquiry is unconstitutional, partly because the initial wording prejudged the outcome. Either way, the government and those representing the inquiry won’t say.

The commission to investigate the assassination of the oil patch was a 2019 campaign promise. Mr. Kenney made it official one year ago by appointing Steve Allan, a politically connected forensic accountant and former Calgary Economic Development chairman, to be its Earl Warren.

It was part of a series of “fight back” measures to show conservative voters that the United Conservative Party would take on all comers to defend the province’s marquee industry. Another was the war room, the now-defunded propaganda arm known as the Canadian Energy Centre.

Mr. Allan is tasked with smoking out any dark money that flowed to Canadian green groups from U.S. charitable foundations. The government and its allies blame this for illicit plots to rob the oil patch of billions of dollars in revenue and thousands of jobs.

As the theory goes, Canadian environmental groups took the contributions and then became puppets as they went about protesting Alberta’s oil sands developments and pipelines. This, of course, ignores any notion that homegrown environmentalists would oppose the industry regardless of where their financial backing came from and that the U.S. foundations also fund opposition elsewhere, including the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

Inherent in the messaging is that demonstrating against fossil fuel development could make one anti-Albertan – not just a foe of the oil patch but an enemy of the state. Any whiff of foreign involvement makes it seem all the more dastardly.

Mr. Allan has spent the past year looking into the funding and, it is assumed, will recommend whether to hold a public hearing. His sleuthing was to have involved gathering records and conducting interviews inside and outside Alberta. Within the province, he was given the power to compel testimony.

The research phase was finished in January, when he submitted an interim report to the government. None of the findings has been made public, which sort of runs counter to the idea of a public inquiry.

As recently as last week, some of the organizations mentioned by the government as central players in the alleged espionage said they had not been interviewed by Mr. Allan. This includes MakeWay, the charity formally known as Tides Canada, often held up by Mr. Kenney as a main culprit.

Had they been asked, the suspects would have told him what they’ve said repeatedly to anyone who has inquired: U.S. funding accounts for just a small portion of their overall budgets.

Now, Alberta finds itself in a new crisis following on the heels of the one that lingered after oil prices crashed in late 2014. Jobs have disappeared by the thousands as the industry has ground to a near halt.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s long past time to close the curtain. The government should spend no more time fighting a quixotic battle against perceived enemies from without when it has very real problems to solve from within.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies