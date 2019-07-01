Deutsche Bank is one of the oldest and biggest banks in the world and will celebrate its 150th anniversary next year. It will not be a merry occasion.
The bank has been a perennial stock market dog and there is little sign the lender that helped turn “Made in Germany” into a global brand will ever return to glory, in spite of endless turnaround efforts.
Sometime in the next week, DB will unveil yet another restructuring plan. At the bank’s annual general meeting in Germany in May, chief executive Christian Sewing said he was working on “tough” cutbacks. Details were to come.
Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported the bank will eliminate 20,000 jobs, more than a fifth of its global work force of 91,000. The cuts are expected to greatly reduce or eliminate the sickly equities division. The sale of some €50-billion ($74.1-billion) of risky or low-profit financial assets is also said to be in the works.
In essence, DB seems in wholesale retreat from its role as a global investment bank, Europe’s answer to Goldman Sachs and a formidable competitor on Wall Street. But there is little sense that Mr. Sewing’s plan, from what we know of it, will give the bank a new purpose and restore its once dazzling profitability. In time, DB may go back to what it was before it became enamoured with investment banking in New York, London and other faraway spots – an unflashy but stable lender to Germany Inc.
DB has endured a string of largely failed restructurings since the 2008 financial crisis. Since 2012, it has milled through five CEOs, each of whom had a different view on how to spare the bank from ignominy. The investment bank was to be trimmed. Then, inexplicably, it was to be expanded again, now the reverse. The idea of selling the consumer bank never got off the ground. Costs were cut, but never to the degree that pleased management or shareholders.
In the spring, Deutsche Bank called off a proposed merger with Germany’s Commerzbank and brushed off any notion it would seek salvation in the hands of a healthier foreign bank (Switzerland’s UBS and Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s biggest bank, were rumoured potential suitors).
At the same time, it was getting walloped by enormous fines to settle accusations it rigged interest rates in the Libor scandal, laundered Russian money, violated U.S. sanctions against Iran, Sudan and a few other pariah countries, and sold toxic securities, including dud mortgage-backed securities, to investors ahead of the financial crisis. Today, Democratic senators are asking uncomfortable questions about the bank’s relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump and his son-in-law and presidential adviser, Jared Kushner.
The scandals and fines, the go-nowhere restructurings and the poor to negative profitability hammered DB shares. In 2015, they were worth €25. They have since dropped to less than €7 – they have fallen 25 per cent in the past year – valuing Germany’s top bank at less than €14-billion. Royal Bank of Canada is worth seven times more. Analysts forecast the bank’s return on tangible equity will be a miserable 1.7 per cent this year, less than half of management’s 4-per-cent target. A strong bank would make returns in the low double digits.
DB’s lost decade is all the more remarkable when you consider that in 2007, the year before the crisis, it earned a record €6.5-billion, making it one of the most profitable banks in the world. How did it fall so far so fast?
The root of the rot dates from the 1980s and early 1990s, when Deutsche Bank decided to burst out of Germany. Two big acquisitions – Bankers Trust and Morgan Grenfell – thrust it into the global big leagues, the investment bankers took over the show and the casino mentality set in. They built a derivatives book whose notional value was 20 times greater than Germany’s gross domestic product, making the bank a systemic risk to the global financial system.
The investment bankers were paid lavishly and raised the cost base to outrageous levels. The German broadcaster Deutsche Welle calculated the bank paid as much as €50-billion in bonuses in the 15 years after the Bankers Trust purchase. Meanwhile, the bank made the mistake of focusing on the fixed-income market during the era of rock-bottom interest rates, which required a lot of capital, hurting returns on equity. In mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings, the banks scored a few hits but never seriously threatened the dominance of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.
By early this year, DB was trading at a quarter of its book value – an indictment of the near-decade in restructuring efforts.
Under Mr. Sewing’s new plan, investment bank could see the bulk of the 20,000 job cuts, although it’s unlikely that any division will be spared. There is no doubt that the investment bank needs to be shrunk, especially the money-losing U.S. equities business.
But what will the bank’s new model be? The era of being all-things-to-all-clients, both German and international, apparently is coming to an end. Now what? Will Deutsche Bank go back to the future and become a largely German corporate and consumer bank? If so, how will it please shareholders who want a growth story? Can the bank slash its way to success? If it decides to focus on wealth management and retail banking, how will it compete with the new generation of fintech companies? Fintech has the potential to damage the traditional banks in the same way the discount airlines damaged the high-cost “legacy” carriers.
There is no easy solution for DB. It had a great run, but that run ended a decade ago. The bank needs to reinvent itself and cutting jobs may not be enough.