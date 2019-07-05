Dimitry Anastakis is the L.R. Wilson and R.J. Currie Chair in Canadian Business History at the University of Toronto’s department of history and the Rotman School of Management.
Lee Iacocca, the legendary American automotive executive who passed away July 2 after an amazing half-century career in the industry, had a complicated relationship with Canada.
As the man who saved Chrysler from bankruptcy in the early 1980s, Mr. Iacocca needed Canada to keep the company afloat. But Canada needed Chrysler, too, and without Mr. Iacocca’s salvation of the firm, Canadians, and especially workers in Ontario, would be far worse off, then and now.
Mr. Iacocca first rose to prominence at Ford Motor Co., where he was a marketing genius credited with launching the Mustang, landing on the cover of Time magazine in 1964. By the 1970s, he was Ford’s hard-charging company president who clashed with chairman Henry Ford II, who unceremoniously fired Mr. Iacocca in 1978. Mr. Ford, the grandson of the company’s founder, later said he had fired Mr. Iacocca simply because he “didn’t really like him.”
Mr. Iacocca immediately joined a beleaguered Chrysler Corp. The company was selling poor-quality gas guzzlers, was in massive debt, had trouble meeting the fuel economy, emissions and safety regulations of the 1970s and faced shrinking market share. In 1980, Chrysler recorded the then-largest loss in U.S. corporate history, US$1.2-billion. As Chrysler, one of America’s – and Canada’s – largest corporations faced bankruptcy, Mr. Iacocca went to Washington to persuade lawmakers and taxpayers to help bail out the company, and he was ultimately successful.
Less well known is the Canadian side of the story. Chrysler in Canada actually had a larger market share than in the United States, had more workers as a proportionate share of the company’s employment, and Canada produced a much larger share of Chrysler’s cars than the country purchased. In other words, Canada was an essential part of the firm’s North American operations and central to its survival. If Chrysler went bankrupt in Canada, estimates were that 35,000 people would lose their jobs and Canadian gross domestic product could decline as much as 1 per cent, or $1.5-billion. A Chrysler bankruptcy would be even more devastating to Canada than to the U.S.
Because of the integrated nature of the North American car industry, a consequence of the 1965 Canada-U.S. auto pact, Mr. Iacocca needed to have the support of the Canadian and Ontario governments for his bailout to work. He also needed the Canadian section of the United Automobile Workers (UAW), and its tough chief, Bob White, on board.
Both the governments and the union drove a hard bargain with Mr. Iacocca, with lasting consequences for Canada. The federal government agreed to guarantee loans, but only if Chrysler guaranteed jobs in Canada. The government also demanded Chrysler build its new, as-yet-unproven “minivan” in Windsor, Ont., to which Mr. Iacocca grudgingly agreed. It was a master stroke by Ottawa: Four decades later, Windsor has built more than 10 million minivans, and Chrysler’s plant in that city is one of its most important and successful global facilities.
Mr. White was equally tough with Mr. Iacocca, holding firm against the wage concessions demanded by the Chrysler boss to help save the company. Mr. White argued Canadian workers should not be responsible for the U.S. parent firm’s mistakes and avoided the first round of wage cuts, which U.S. union members had to bear.
Although Chrysler’s Canadian workers eventually did have to agree to concessions, the schism between Chrysler’s Canadian and U.S. employees eventually led to the breakup of the international UAW and the creation of the Canadian Auto Workers union, now called Unifor.
But by then, Canada had become the jewel in Chrysler’s North American operations. In the mid-1980s, Chrysler Canada was producing more than one-fifth of the company’s products, 90 per cent of which were being sold in the U.S. The boom was led by the minivan, which, along with the K-car, became the company’s most important products. The Windsor plant gained a reputation for quality, productivity and innovation and Canadian-built Chrysler minivans (including the recently reintroduced Voyager) have dominated the category they created ever since.
Mr. Iacocca recognized the importance of Chrysler’s Canadian operations and the help the company had received from Canada. At an Empire Club speech in 1981 in Toronto, he extolled the Canadian government’s commitment to the company and the willingness of the workers to make sacrifices for the greater good of the firm.
Looking back, Mr. Iacocca no doubt understood, too, the continuing importance of Canada to Chrysler’s operations, a feature he had played a key role in ensuring. Nearly four decades after he became famous for orchestrating Chrysler’s bailout, the company – now part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV – remains the largest employer in Windsor, one of the largest industrial employers in Canada and a major contributor to Canada’s continuing role in the heart of the North American auto sector.