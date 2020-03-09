By the time Modern Resources Inc. chief executive Chris Slubicki walked into an all-staff meeting early Monday in Calgary, the carnage in energy markets was painfully apparent, with Canadian oil and gas stocks down by 20 per cent or more on news of a price war kicked off Sunday by Saudi Arabia.
“My first message was don’t panic,” said Mr. Slubicki, who launched Modern in 2012 and has overseen $430-million of investments in Alberta properties. Speaking to his company’s two-dozen employees, the veteran of a cyclical industry said: “I preached patience. I reminded everyone that we are financially strong and I reminded the team that demand for energy isn’t going away.”
Then Mr. Slubicki, who was CEO of OPTI Canada Inc. when one of China’s largest energy players acquired the company for $2.1-billion in 2011, told colleagues at Modern to start reviewing all budgets for the coming year. He said: “The question everyone is asking is what does capital spending look like with oil at US$30-something? I think everyone is revisiting how they plan to deploy capital, and any plan is now being questioned.”
If Canadian energy companies do slash spending, the cuts will ripple through oil fields services companies and other related industries. Last year, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers estimated the industry spent $35-billion, down 57 per cent from $81-billion when oil prices last peaked in 2014.
In the worst days of the last downturn in 2016, oil fetched US$26 a barrel. On Monday, Scotia Capital Markets analyst Michael Loewen said in a report: “The impact of both a demand shock (COVID-19) and now a price-war supply shock could push oil below the lows of 2016.”
While Mr. Slubicki and other oil patch experts are confident the strongest Canadian oil companies can weather the latest setbacks, there are widespread expectations the price war started by the Saudis will finish with the demise, or acquisition, of energy companies already weakened by a five-year downturn in commodity prices, along with setbacks on pipeline construction and project approvals.
“The optimist in me hopes this is the catalyst that starts a national conversation around energy and the environment, together, so we can agree on energy policies that take advantage of our resources while fully respecting the environment and First Nations,” Mr. Slubicki said.
Peter Tertzakian, chief energy economist at Arc Financial Corp. in Calgary, drew a parallel between the Canadian oil patch and those most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus by saying the energy companies most likely to falter “are those with pre-existing health conditions: high costs, too much debt and no access to capital. Unresponsive management and lack of innovation expose additional weakness.”
“How do companies survive a price war? Wash hands of debt, don’t shake hands on bad deals and keep your distance from high-cost assets," said Mr. Terkzakian. Calgary-based Arc is the country’s largest energy-focused private equity fund, with more than $6-billion of oil and gas investments over three decades. Mr. Tertzakian said on average, domestic producers break even if oil prices are in the high US$30 range, “which means at that level, about half the companies can’t pay their bills and half are treading water.”
To the frustration of oil patch financial engineers, it’s difficult, if not impossible, to use hedging strategies such as the futures market to completely avoid the pain caused by a three-sided geopolitical struggle between Saudi Arabia, Russia and U.S. oil producers. Typically, an energy company hedges about half of its output by locking in prices for oil or gas it will produce over the next year.
If the Saudi-inspired price war persists, and Mr. Terkzakian predicts it will, then Arc’s economist says the day of reckoning for the domestic oil patch will come this summer, when hedging programs begin to fall away and banks pull back on loans to cash-strapped energy companies. At that point, the strong will have their pick of assets owned by the weak, and takeovers and corporate failures could reshape Canada’s energy market.