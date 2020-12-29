 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Business Commentary

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Merger regulators don’t have crystal balls, but we have backstops if they get it wrong

Joshua Krane & James Musgrove
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Joshua Krane and James Musgrove are partners in the competition and antitrust group at McMillan LLP

The great Yogi Berra once quoted a famous Danish proverb: “Predictions are hard … especially about the future.” Apparently, Mr. Berra was not just a remarkable baseball player, he was also a competition law and antitrust scholar. He understood – and, indeed, most people understand – something that disciples of what has become known as “hipster anti-trust” apparently do not – that while hindsight may be 20/20, no optometrist can help you see the future.

Over the past few years, there has been an increasing chorus of voices suggesting that mergers consummated years ago, generally acquisitions of nascent firms by large players in the tech sector, should not have been permitted. A column in this space recently advanced the argument with respect to Facebook’s acquisition of WhatsApp and Instagram. In our view, however, the argument is mistaken, for a number of reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

Firstly, as noted above, you have to be able to accurately foresee the future to stop the right mergers. It is an impossible task to get this correct every time – especially acquisitions of small, emerging firms whose potential is very difficult to predict in a fast-moving, dynamic environment. No one – no official, no agency, no regulator, however insightful or well informed – can do that.

Secondly, if you want to increase your chance of stopping the acquisition of nascent firms, which will result, down the line, in an injury to competition, you need to stop a host of transactions that will not hurt competition – that, in fact, are good for the economy – because at the early stages you cannot tell the difference. While the examples of Instagram and WhatsApp are often used, Facebook has acquired literally hundreds of other companies. So has Google. So have many other digital giants. The vast majority of these acquisitions were good for the economy.

Thirdly, who can say with confidence that Instagram and WhatsApp themselves would have been successful unless Facebook acquired them? Maybe they need its deep pockets and market presence to be what they became? So, it turns out hindsight isn’t 20/20 either, because we don’t know what might have been.

Finally, the prospect of a company being able to sell its innovation to a larger firm is itself a driving force for innovation. Not every tech venture will succeed. But to have a strong tech startup ecosystem, there needs to be larger players who will be willing and able to support investment and ultimately provide an ability for investors to realize the value of their investment. Not every startup will be a winner, but Canada should be careful not to change its competition laws to dissuade new tech investments or the startup ecosystem.

While we do not think that stopping scores of mergers on the “what if” principle is the right solution, fortunately Canada’s competition law, similar to that in the United States, does have a backstop in case the regulator gets it wrong. When a company that holds a dominant market position engages in conduct that excludes or harms rivals, the Competition Bureau can go to court and seek remedies to stop the conduct from continuing and, if necessary, reduce the market power of the dominant firm.

Because an abuse of dominance challenge looks at what a company has done or is doing, the Competition Bureau does not face nearly the same obstacles to bringing a court challenge. These are still complex cases, but much less uncertain than trying to foresee what Instagram might be a decade hence.

The Competition Bureau released a white paper just two years ago on Big Data and innovation in competition policy. It reached a number of important conclusions that continue to apply today, including not condemning firms because they are “big” or possess “big data.” At the end of the day, the bureau concluded that it does have the tools it needs to ensure fair competition in the economy, and that “competition law and policy should continue to rely on market forces to lead to beneficial outcomes”.

Story continues below advertisement

That is the right conclusion. Innovative firms will continue to find new ways to compete with existing market participants. Today’s giants will not be tomorrow’s. Change comes suddenly and unexpectedly.

TikTok launched less than four years ago and has hundreds of millions of users. Consumers who put a premium on privacy in their searches can use DuckDuckGo or other engines. While Apple has a significant presence in North America, foreign competitors Samsung and Huawei continue to challenge the company for market share.

Twenty years ago it was feared that Microsoft would hold the world in its power for decades. Microsoft is still an important company, but it is today not even among the FANGs (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google). Where will tomorrow’s dominant firm come from? We don’t know – and no one else does either. But we do know that all glory (and market power) is fleeting, and that we have tools to address its abuse.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies