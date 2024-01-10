Open this photo in gallery: Originally budgeted at $120-million as part of the Montreal's bid to host the 1976 Summer Olympics, The Olympic Stadium had already cost more than $900-million by the time Queen Elizabeth II opened the Games of the XXI Olympiad in a then still-unfinished stadium. It took another decade and more to complete the stadium.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The news that Lionel Messi might be coming to town has sent Montreal soccer fans scrambling to snag tickets to a match in May between the city’s MLS franchise and the Argentinian-born star’s Inter Miami. The match-up with CF Montreal would mark the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s first appearance in Quebec since he joined MLS last year.

Hopes that the match would be moved to the 60,000-seat Olympic Stadium from the much smaller 19,600-seat Saputo Stadium where CF Montreal usually plays its home games were dashed, however, when the body that runs the Big O last month announced the venue’s indefinite closing as it undertakes “exploratory work” to determine required repairs and awaits government approval to undertake the renovation.

La Société de développement et de mise en valeur du Parc olympique said it planned to submit a business plan to Premier François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec government some time this month that would outline the work required to repair the 48-year-old stadium. The long-cursed Big O not only needs a new roof; the 500-metre concrete ring that supports the roof and sits atop the stadium’s arched concrete beams must be replaced to conform with current building codes.

“The challenge for the Olympic Stadium is go from a negative symbol to a positive,” Mr. Legault mused in October. That was before the latest cost estimates for the fix began circulating. La Presse last month pegged the cost of repairs at between $750-million and $1-billion. But even that projection could turn out to be optimistic.

Spending another $1-billion or so on the Big O will not make it any more suitable as a permanent home for the city’s professional soccer or football teams, much less the pro-baseball franchise of which many Montrealers still dream. At best, the investment would enable the stadium to host a limited number of exhibition games and concerts. But without the work, the stadium will be forced to close permanently.

Might it not be a better idea to just tear the thing down?

As white elephants go, the Big Owe is world class. It still shows up on lists of the worst all time infrastructure boondoggles. Originally budgeted at $120-million by Montreal mayor Jean Drapeau as part of the city’s bid to host the 1976 Summer Olympics, the venue (including the velodrome, aquatic centre and athlete’s village) had already cost more than $900-million by the time Queen Elizabeth II opened the Games of the XXI Olympiad in a then still-unfinished stadium.

It took another decade and more to complete the stadium, including its 165-metre tower, and to install the retractable Kevlar roof included in French architect Roger Taillibert’s original design. The roof soon started to tear and was permanently fixed in place in 1990 to prevent it from deteriorating any further.

The original roof was replaced by a fibreglass one in 1998. It also began to tear soon after its installation. A 1999 accident that left five workers injured after ice plunged down on them through a hole in the roof has since made the stadium’s playing field unusable in the winter. As of last year, the roof had been patched in no fewer than 20,000 places.

In 2018, the body that runs the Olympic Park estimated the total amount spent on the venue at $1.7-billion, or $5.2-billion in inflation-adjusted 2017 dollars. But that sum did not include interest paid on construction debt, which was not paid off until 2006.

No matter how you look at it, Montreal’s Olympic Stadium has been a gigantic financial sinkhole. Mr. Taillibert’s distinctive design still draws tourists to its east-end Montreal location. But that does not pay the bills. The stadium relied on more than $43-million in government operating and capital subsidies in the 2022-23 fiscal year. Its only other major source of private revenue is rents and parking fees paid by commercial tenants and their employees who work in offices in the tower.

Two Metallica concerts held last summer drew more than 120,000 spectators to the stadium. But the sound was so bad that many concert goers from out of town complained online afterwards. Montrealers have long bemoaned the Big O’s terrible acoustics.

Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said last month that the proposed renovation project would include installing new sound and lighting equipment. She said Montreal has been bypassed by pop megastar Taylor Swift’s current global tour and National Football League exhibition games because the current equipment is subpar.

Still, the Olympic Stadium likely can never become an attractive sports or concert venue, no matter how much is spent on it. As long as it is standing, it seems destined to remain a permanent symbol of the pitfalls of ill-conceived grandiose political schemes, albeit an oddly beautiful one to which Montrealers have become attached.