Much-touted success of Quebec’s Generations Fund called ‘all smoke’

It’s hard to believe, but Quebec has quietly become a model of fiscal responsibility in Canada.

Ebenezer Scrooge would be proud.

Officials in provinces going in the opposite direction (hello, Ontario) should bow their heads in shame.

This week’s Quebec budget produced a fourth consecutive surplus, and projected more to come. The province seems to have it all right now. It’s spending more, cutting taxes and still socking away billions of dollars for a rainy day. Quebec’s net debt to GDP – a key measure of its ability to handle its still hefty debt burden – is now falling faster than in any other province. And for that, it was rewarded with a credit upgrade last year from Standard and Poor’s.

People are finally taking notice of a fiscal turnaround that’s been under way for several years in Canada’s second most populous province.

“You know you are in a totally new episode of the Twilight Zone when Quebec emerges in Canada as the paragon of economic and fiscal virtue, leaving Ontario in the dust,“ David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates, said in a research note.

Premier Philippe Couillard credits the province’s fiscal U-turn to the Generations Fund, created more than a decade ago to invest revenue from booze taxes, mining and hydroelectric royalties as well as a share of recent surpluses. The idea is to generate higher returns on that cash in financial markets than the interest it’s paying on its debt.

Under the legislation that created the fund, the money can only be used to repay provincial debt. And starting in 2018-19, Quebec plans to withdraw $2-billion a year to lower its $200-billion debt load.

But critics say it’s all a bit of a shell game that obscures what the province is really doing – gambling in financial markets with taxpayers’ money. By redirecting revenues into the Generations Fund and reinvesting the profits, Quebec is essentially issuing more debt than it really needs, and taking on the risk of market corrections along the way.

“It’s all smoke,” argued Alexandre Laurin, director of research at the C.D. Howe Institute in Toronto. “It obscures the real financial situation of the government, and the budget.”

Sure, the province should be commended for putting its fiscal house in order and producing a string of large budget surpluses. But Mr. Laurin said that would have happened anyway, with fiscal discipline. The Generations Fund is political spin.

“Really, the fund does nothing productive,” Mr. Laurin said. “It’s an artificial creation.”

The problem is that taxpayers in Quebec are generally unaware of the risks inherent in the Generations Fund, which is managed by the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the province’s pension fund manager.

It’s all well and good when financial markets are doing well. In 2017, for example, the Generations Fund had a decent rate of return of more than 8 per cent, or 6 percentage points better than the government’s average borrowing costs. And since 2007, the gap in Quebec’s favour has averaged more than two percentage-points.

But markets can also go south, as they did in 2008, when the Generations Fund lost more than 22 per cent in the markets. That’s like borrowing money and throwing it away. A year like that can wipe out years of healthy returns.

The fund isn’t so much earning money – as Quebec argues – as it is compensating taxpayers for taking on greater investment risk, Mr. Laurin said. If Quebec could guarantee it would always make more money on its investments than it pays in interest, it would borrow piles more and finance all its activities that way, he suggested.

Story continues below advertisement

Besides, there are other worthwhile things Quebec could be doing with its budgetary surpluses, particularly in the face of slower economic growth and an aging population. It could lower electricity rates, further reduce personal or business taxes, and accelerate debt repayment. Or, it could invest more in health care, education and infrastructure.

Other provinces may be tempted to follow Quebec’s lead and set up their own debt repayment funds.

The lesson for the rest of Canada from Quebec’s experience is that governments can pay down their debt when the economy is growing, without sacrificing social programs. It’s a matter of discipline.

But would-be disciples of the Quebec model might want to dispense with special investment funds and budget hocus pocus.