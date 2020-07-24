At the beginning of the pandemic, the European Union seemed doomed.
Despite ample warnings that the virus would make the leap from China, the EU countries were entirely unprepared for the onslaught. At the same time, they adopted an every-country-for-itself economic survival plan. The faceless EU gnomes in Brussels would deliver reassuring messages but wouldn’t write any cheques. The European Central Bank and its money-printing machines would do the heavy lifting.
It was the United States, not the EU, that seemed on course to emerge from the pandemic largely intact, economically speaking. Convinced the virus would magically disappear, President Donald Trump did not encourage lockdowns, all the better to keep the economy going.
And when the economy sputtered, in March, Congress quickly passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act – the CARES Act – a US$2.2-trillion bazooka aimed at protecting employee paycheques, funding small businesses and supporting big crisis-stricken companies. The EU looked on with envy, powerless to launch a similar rescue.
The U.S. response worked, relatively speaking. In the first half of the year, the economy shrank about 10 per cent, according to various estimates. Many EU countries fared much worse, with France, Italy and Spain sinking at twice the U.S. rate. Germany held up relatively well, but not as well as the U.S.
Today, the transatlantic divide has a good chance of narrowing, and may even reverse itself, for two big reasons.
The first is that the EU seems to have the pandemic under control. Not so the U.S., which has the dubious distinction of leading the world in COVID-19 infections and deaths. By Thursday, it had more than four million confirmed cases and more than 144,000 confirmed deaths.
Most states are reporting rising case loads, and the pandemic is out of control in a few of them, such as California, Florida, Texas and Washington. On Tuesday the country recorded 1,127 deaths, the first time since June 10 that the toll surpassed 1,000. The next day saw 1,101 confirmed deaths.
The 30 countries in the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes the 27 EU countries plus Norway, Iceland and Lichtenstein, recorded 1.35 million cases and 135,600 deaths by Thursday, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (the figures exclude the U.K., no longer an EU member, which had 296,000 cases and 45,500 deaths).
The gap is all the more startling when you consider that the U.S. population is about 100 million less than the EEA’s. While local outbreaks are happening in Europe, and a second wave is not out of the question, the worst seems to be over. The tight European lockdowns suppressed transmission of the virus, and the expertise built up in testing and tracing means health authorities can move fast to isolate sudden hot spots. The widespread view that masks are not an assault on individual freedoms has helped slow the spread of the virus. The EU’s public health care systems have been a godsend for the unemployed.
In short, the EU’s response to the pandemic has put the United States’ to shame.
The second reason is that the EU finally got its stimulus act together this week, when its 27 leaders endorsed a €750-billion ($1.2-trillion) package of loans and grants. Given the size of the EU economy, the headline figure is not jaw-dropping. But it entirely changed the state of play in the EU.
The agreement, for the first time, authorizes the European Commission (the executive arm of the EU) to borrow on the capital markets on a massive scale on behalf of member states – mutualizing the debt – and opens the door to central tax collection, such as an EU-wide levy on single-use plastic. It constitutes both a landmark integration move and a method to funnel a lot of money in a hurry to the hardest-hit countries, such as Italy.
The EU is already starting to outperform other markets. Since mid-May, when it revealed that an enormous recovery package was in the works, EU equities, measured by the Euro Stoxx 50 Index, have outperformed their global peers. Germany’s benchmark DAX index has recouped almost all its March losses, whereas London’s FTSE-100 Index is still deep in negative territory. The euro is at its highest level since early 2019 and many economists think the currency will go higher.
The overall message is that confidence is returning to the EU, thanks to its effective response to the pandemic and the recovery package. The bonus is that the mutual debt issued by the EC signals that neither the EU nor the euro are on the verge of collapse. During the financial and Brexit crises, even during the early days of the pandemic, there was ample speculation that either could fall apart.
The U.S. of course cannot be written off. As the issuer of its own currency, it can print as much money as it wants to fund deficits and stimulate the economy. The CARES rescue package, or something similar, will no doubt be extended as the pandemic crisis deepens. A Joe Biden win in November could restore some executive confidence.
Still, there is no doubt the EU is emerging from the pandemic and the economic hole that threatened to swallow it in March and April. America’s hole is getting deeper.