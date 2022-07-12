What’s the purpose of a shareholder say-on-pay vote if the company doesn’t have to do anything about it? Well, it spares the company’s directors the embarrassment of what happened to the folks running NexGen Energy Ltd. NXE-T

NexGen is a Vancouver-based owner of Saskatchewan uranium mining properties that saw a majority of its nine directors get roughly 18 per cent to 25 per cent of votes withheld from them at the company’s annual meeting last month. The typical Canadian director election – in which you can only either say “yes” or withhold your vote – has directors getting approval of 95 per cent or more.

Why such upset? It’s partly because NexGen does not conduct a say-on-pay vote, more formally known as an “advisory vote on approach to executive compensation.”

Say-on-pay votes are non-binding on the company, so it’s not as if shareholders can vote to take back pay from executives if the board goes gaga. But absent this voting mechanism, shareholders have no ability to register disapproval for pay practices except to withhold votes for individual directors. Many companies now see the wisdom of redirecting shareholders’ anger to a targeted vote on compensation.

Instead, individual NexGen directors bore the brunt for the board’s decisions. Which is appropriate, because they worked hard to earn the personal rebukes, including accepting outsized pay packages totally inappropriate for a company of its size. Or any size, really.

NexGen is still in the exploration stage, never having recorded a dollar of revenue. Yet its directors each received more than $1.8-million in compensation for a grand total of four board meetings last year. By contrast, most directors at Royal Bank of Canada RY-T – the most valuable public company in Canada – received between $300,000 and $350,000 in 2021.

Here’s the NexGen pay plan: Seven directors, other than chief executive Leigh Curyer, received 600,000 stock options apiece in 2021. Half of them, granted in December, were “in the money” by 10 cents, meaning they were issued below the market price. That’s a practice that is now exceptionally rare at large TSX-listed companies.

Giving out 300,000 options with a built-in 10-cent profit for each led NexGen to say in its proxy circular to shareholders that the “intrinsic value” of the directors’ stock awards was $30,000 apiece.

Nice try. The company also needed to include disclosure using the widely accepted Black-Scholes option pricing model, and admit the options were worth $1.74-million per director. The directors received cash payments as well, ranging from $70,000 to $90,000 apiece.

Board member Brad Wall, the former Saskatchewan premier, collected an extra $126,000 via a contract with his consulting firm, Flying W Consulting Inc., pushing his total compensation for serving on NexGen’s board to nearly $2-million.

NexGen board work, then, is nice work if you can get it. Don’t feel sorry for Mr. Curyer for missing out on the fees by being CEO, however: NexGen says it paid him $19.99-million, including an option award it valued at $17.54-million. He made $5.75-million in 2020 and $3.82-million in 2019, including option grants.

NexGen doesn’t specifically say why board compensation is set so high, and it didn’t respond to e-mailed requests for comment. However, it’s fair to say the company seems to want and need to avoid using cash to pay its directors. NexGen has racked up nearly $350-million in losses since 2011, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. It’s also recorded $87-million in stock-based compensation expenses over that period.

NexGen likes to point out that the options may never yield profits. However, rising share prices for uranium stocks, particularly with a speculative surge in 2021, have brought the market value of NexGen to about $2.4-billion, and made the outstanding options for several directors worth more than $4-million a person.

And insider sales records show Mr. Curyer, the CEO, has sold $21.8-million worth of stock since 2018. Board chair Christopher McFadden has sold $6.2-million worth, while directors Richard Patricio and Trevor Thiele have sold $12.1-million and $7.2-million worth, respectively.

As it happened, NexGen also asked shareholders to reapprove its stock option plan this year. As part of the proposal, NexGen said its board recognizes that options “represent potential dilution to current shareholders. However, as a relatively early-stage company, the board believes that the flexibility provided by the option plan, in allowing the company to preserve cash while ensuring that the company continues to have a robust and viable incentive tool, is necessary for the continued development of [its project].”

Not everyone is buying that, and the plan led to lousy election results this year. Institutional Shareholder Services, a major proxy adviser that counsels shareholders on how to vote, recommended a host of negative votes on the directors.

The firm suggested withholding votes for Mr. McFadden, “as some significant problematic director pay practices have been identified and the full board is responsible for determining director compensation.” ISS also suggested withholding votes for compensation committee members Mr. Patricio, Mr. Thiele and Sybil Veenman as ISS’s pay-for-performance model “indicates a high concern, and some significant problematic pay practices have been identified.”

In addition, ISS recommended withholding for Warren Gilman and Mr. Patricio for serving on more than three public company boards while serving as CEO of a public company, and for Mr. Patricio, the board’s nominating-committee chair, “as the board has failed to demonstrate an adequate level of commitment to the enhancement of gender diversity.”

When ISS speaks, many shareholders listen. Mr. Patricio had 24.9 per cent of votes withheld from him, while Mr. Gilman had 21.5 per cent withheld. Mr. Thiele (19.6 per cent), Ms. Veenman (19.6 per cent) and Mr. McFadden (18.3 per cent) all had significant votes withheld as well. ISS recommended against renewing the stock option plan, and 34 per cent of shareholders agreed.

If NexGen introduced a say-on-pay vote, we could perhaps sort out the shareholder unhappiness on its options-heavy pay plans versus its other governance foibles, and directors’ vote totals might go up. Instead, its directors must have thick skin – or, perhaps, no shame.

