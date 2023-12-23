Open this photo in gallery: A serious senior businesswoman gestures as she facilitates a staff meeting while working from home. She is talking with her colleagues during a video conference.SDI Productions/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Gus Carlson is a U.S.-based columnist for The Globe and Mail.

If it’s true that everyone loves a comeback story, this is a good one – unless, perhaps, you are a younger worker who has been counting the days until the baby boomers age out of the work force, opening up career opportunities and taking their views of what work and the workplace should be with them.

The truth is, they’re back! As severe labour shortages in many sectors threaten the viability of many businesses, companies are increasingly reaching back in time and choosing seasoned workers to fill positions – and the silver generation is stepping up. Workers 65 and older are now a much bigger factor in the workforce than ever before.

Lord Tennyson would be delighted. While this generation is not now that strength which in the old days moved earth and heaven, new research from the Pew Research Institute suggests they are strong in will and with heroic hearts. Almost 20 per cent of U.S. workers – about 11 million people – are 65 or older, double the share three decades ago. And those numbers are rising.

Their earning power is growing, too. In 2022, the typical worker 65 or older earned US$22 an hour, up from US$13 in 1987, Pew said. Earnings for younger workers haven’t grown as much. As a result, the wage gap between older workers and those 25-64 has narrowed significantly.

Furthermore, members of this older generation are better educated than ever before. They’re also working longer hours, and more have full-time positions. And they are more diverse than ever before, with women comprising a much higher percentage of the workforce.

Together, these factors have more than tripled older workers’ overall contribution to the labour force. In 2023, they accounted for seven per cent of all wages and salaries paid by U.S. employers, compared with a two-per-cent share in 1987, Pew said.

The implications of this emerging dynamic go beyond the intergenerational teasing between the baby boomers and those who have followed, epitomized by the phrase “OK, boomer,” a nod to the postwar generation’s quickness to dismiss the opinions of younger generations.

The truth is, these workers are highly valued by employers because of their knowledge and experience, particularly in tough times. Beyond labour shortages, the spectre of an economic slowdown – perhaps even a recession – has more companies looking to stack their benches with talent that has some battle scars and has seen a thing or two.

Sports coaches know well the gut-wrenching feeling of being under pressure to make the right decision when victory hangs in the balance: Do you call on the experienced player who may have lost a step but has been in tight spots before or the energetic young hotshot with a knack for finding new ways to win? It’s a tough call. But when the stakes are high, experience and expertise may trump energy and enthusiasm.

There are many factors behind the silver generation’s comeback. People are living longer, healthier and more productive lives. Technology has made a much higher percentage of jobs accessible to older people. The decline of strenuous manual labour, even in factories, where robots have taken over much of the heavy lifting, has been a boon for those who may not have the strength or flexibility they once had.

Remote work has also played a hand. The fact senior workers can be productive without daily commutes has created a sea change in their productivity and, as a result, how employers calculate their value.

Financially, older workers have more safety nets than their younger counterparts. They are now more likely than before to receive benefits such as pension plans and health insurance. The same is not true for younger workers, whose access to such benefits has decreased in recent decades.

According to Pew, for example, among workers 65 and older, 36 per cent now have the option to participate in employer- or union-sponsored retirement plans – and old-style pensions or 401(k) plans – up from 33 per cent in 1987. Only 41 per cent of younger workers have access to this type of retirement plan at work, down from 55 per cent in 1987.

It will be interesting to see how this dynamic plays out when the downturn comes and, faced with tough decisions, whether managers will go with the tried and true or the next generation. The current trend suggests that the deeper the troubles, the more likely the nod will go to those still able to strive, to seek, to find and not to yield.