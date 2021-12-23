As the giant tarpon broke the surface of the turquoise tropical water, the fishing line screamed like a banshee on the reel and the three tourists on a small open boat shouted with excitement.

To the 20-year-old New York woman on the other end of the line from the prized 80-pound game fish, the screaming and the shouting were the sounds of a great vacation.

To Taylor Nelson, captain of the I’m Hooked sport-fishing charter boat taking guests on a half-day excursion about 160 kilometres southwest of Miami, they were the sounds of economic recovery in the Florida Keys.

“It was dead quiet here for the better part of a year,” said Mr. Nelson, 27, referring to the COVID-19 tourism drought that saw visits to the Keys dry up in the spring of 2020. “I had to go back to bartending for a while, but with COVID that wasn’t very good, either.”

Then, last April, life slowly began to return. Now, the week before Christmas, I’m Hooked and the 10 or so other boats for hire at Hawk’s Cay Marina in Duck Key are pretty much booked solid, charging rates starting at US$700 for a half day and US$1,500 for a full day of fishing, not including tips. The Omicron variant notwithstanding, Mr. Nelson said he is seeing strong bookings into the new year.

Like most areas heavily dependent on tourism and hospitality, the Keys were hit hard by the pandemic. Visitors stopped making the scenic drive down U.S. Route 1 from Miami and cruise ships stopped visiting Key West when the industry shut down in March, 2020. At least Key West, a city of about 25,000 people, has the U.S. Naval Air Station to supplement its economy during tough times; but most Keys live almost entirely on tourist dollars.

For two months beginning in March, 2020, highway checkpoints were set up in the northernmost section of Monroe County to stop tourists and other visitors from entering the Keys. More than 18,750 cars from the mainland were turned away because drivers could not show the proper paperwork to prove they either lived or worked in the Keys. Renting vacation properties was also banned.

The lockdowns were salt in the wounds of a business community hit hard by Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 storm that slammed into the lower and middle Keys in September, 2017.

The impact of the pandemic restrictions was severe and somewhat eerie. Up and down the Keys, hotels, motels, restaurants, bars and tourist shops were empty. The Old Town area of Key West, usually buzzing until all hours of the night – and early morning – was more like a ghost town.

Revenues from the 5 per cent tourist development tax on hotels, motels and rentals, a main metric Monroe County uses to gauge economic health of the area, sank in early summer 2020. As restrictions have eased, those revenues have climbed steadily, indicating the tourist haunts are filling up again.

That was the case this week in the historic Duval Street area of Key West, where the good times were rolling again. The lunchtime crowd at the legendary Hog’s Breath Saloon was tucking into pulled pork sandwiches, washed down with plenty of Goombay Smash rum cocktails, and serenaded by a laid-back guitarist crooning out Jimmy Buffett covers.

Down the street, the lineup for the Hemingway Home and Museum stretched around the block, tourists eager to pay US$17 a head to visit the house where the novelist penned many of his best-known works.

And a few blocks farther south, another long lineup of tourists, this time waiting to be photographed at the famous concrete buoy marking the southernmost point in the continental U.S.

As for the young woman and the tarpon off Duck Key, it was truly a story of the big one that got away – but not without a mighty 20-minute struggle that saw Mr. Nelson shouting encouragement.

“I’ve got 100 clients who would have lost that fish by now,” he told her, trying to pump some energy into her flagging arms.

Try as she might, she could not channel her inner Santiago, Mr. Hemingway’s tragic fisherman in The Old Man and the Sea. The line broke, the fish swam free and the young woman collapsed with exhaustion.

Mr. Nelson was disappointed but unbowed. After all, tarpon typically don’t bite this time of year, so to even have one on the line was a huge surprise. And to fight a trophy fish that size even for a few minutes – and to see it jump clear of the water – well, that almost guaranteed a return trip.

“Once you’ve had an experience like that, you’ll want it again,” he said with a broad smile. “I know you’ll be back.”

