Alan Freeman is as an honorary senior fellow at the University of Ottawa’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs and columnist for iPolitics.ca

Ontario sees itself as the centre of Canada’s financial industry, but it is soon about to be overtaken by New Brunswick in an important but underappreciated policy area – the recovery of lost and unclaimed financial assets.

New Brunswick is about to join Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia with the launch of a comprehensive database where New Brunswickers can discover if there are unpaid dividends, uncashed cheques, credit union deposits, pensions, life insurance payouts and other lost funds to which they have a claim. There are estimates that there is as much as $5-billion in financial assets in Canada that have somehow got lost or misplaced over time. People move. Others lose track of their investments as they age. And there are those who die without a will.

Most Canadians know about the database run by the Bank of Canada that allows people to search for bank accounts that have been inactive for 10 years or more. You punch in your name or that of a deceased relative and the details of long-dormant accounts pop up. You provide the information required to prove you’re the rightful owner and you get the money.

But the federal government has jurisdiction over only a small part of the vast range of financial assets out there. So if your late uncle lost track of a GIC from an Ontario credit union or you’re the beneficiary of a life-insurance policy that you don’t know about, you’re out of luck.

I have first-hand experience with this obscure corner of the financial world. Several years ago, I was appointed executor for the estate of a relative. Shortly before he got seriously ill, my relative had been approached by an intermediary who had discovered assets owned by his parents that got lost over time.

His parents had died in the 1970s and 1990s, and although their estates had been wound up, valuable blue-chip shares had been overlooked. I have no idea why. One dividend reinvestment account had grown substantially over more than 40 years. The company sent out T5s and cheques to an old address, but never followed up when the cheques weren’t cashed.

The intermediary received a finder’s fee – legitimate in the circumstances – and after time-consuming dealings with accountants and the CRA, the estate ended up with a substantial influx of funds that also benefitted my relative’s surviving brother.

But that was only possible because the original owners had lived in Quebec, where Revenu Québec requires financial intermediaries to hand over dormant assets and publishes a list on an online database, returning an average of $30-million every year to successful claimants. If those assets had been in Ontario, the estate would have been out of luck.

Whether it’s through bureaucratic incompetence or political indifference, Ontario has failed to act on this file – literally for decades. It’s shameful. All 50 U.S. states have had unclaimed-property legislation for years.

Ontario was supposed to be a pioneer, becoming the first province to pass unclaimed property legislation in 1989, but it was never proclaimed, and then repealed in 2011. In 1994, the province’s credit unions were told to hold on to inactive accounts, but the Finance Ministry never told them where the money should go. So the cash still sits there.

Brenda Porter Phelan, a Cambridge, Ont., investment adviser who has become a one-woman crusader on the issue, is exasperated by the inertia of successive governments. “It’s not rocket science. It’s easy to do.” But she adds that it’s nobody’s priority because the financial institutions are still sitting on all the money.

There are signs that first steps are being taken. The Ontario government has introduced legislation that will designate the Financial Services Regulatory Authority as custodian for unclaimed deposits at credit unions and require it to set up a searchable database of unclaimed assets. And the authority will start collecting data on missing members of defined benefit pension plans.

But it remains a piecemeal approach. What about the $70-million in matured Ontario Savings Bonds still sitting on the province’s books? Or the tens of millions of dollars of dividends on bank shares and other investments that likely remain uncashed?

Each province does it differently. Quebec includes the contents of safety deposit boxes in its list of unclaimed assets. New Brunswick says that unclaimed amounts of $50 and less will go to the provincial treasury to finance the program’s operating costs. And British Columbia’s unique system is run by the BC Unclaimed Property Society, which remits a portion of the unclaimed funds annually to the Vancouver Foundation for philanthropic purposes. Since 2004, $35.8-million has been so transferred.

I’m not picky about the model chosen, but it’s time Ontario joined the 21st century and set up a comprehensive, easily accessible database of unclaimed assets.

