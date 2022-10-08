A photographer takes pictures of the Khurais oil field during a tour for journalists in Saudi Arabia on June 28, 2021.Amr Nabil/The Associated Press

U.S. President Joe Biden is no fan of Mohammed Bin Salman, known as MBS, the crown prince who is the de facto boss of Saudi Arabia. In 2019, when Mr. Biden was campaigning for president, he vowed to make the kingdom a “pariah” after its agents assassinated Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in most brutal fashion in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Mr. Biden’s vow did not quite go according to plan.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February sent oil and natural gas prices to painful levels everywhere, including the United States, where fuel-chugging SUVs rule the road. Mr. Biden found himself having to grit his teeth and make nice with MBS. In the summer, the pair fist-bumped one another in Jeddah in a cheesy warm-up act to Mr. Biden begging MBS to produce more oil.

Mr. Biden saw no other option. The OPEC+ group – the plus sign represents non-OPEC producers, notably Russia, that informally act in unison with the core members – is responsible for some 40 per cent of global production. If OPEC+ were to place more oil on the world market, prices would come down, making fill-ups cheaper just in time for the U.S. midterm elections.

Nor did that effort go according to plan.

In early September, OPEC trimmed production by 100,000 barrels a day, a meaningless amount but one rich in symbolism, equivalent to MBS extending his hand toward Washington and placing the middle finger in the vertical position. At that point, Mr. Biden might have realized OPEC was not going to play his game.

Indeed, this week, OPEC unveiled a second production cut, one that would reduce output by two million barrels a day, equivalent to 2 per cent of global supply. Prices rose, surpassing US$95 a barrel on Friday, well up from the week’s low of US$86.

The White House was quick to condemn the supply cut as Saudi Arabia’s cynical ploy to please Vladimir Putin’s warmongering Russia. “It’s clear that OPEC+ is aligning with Russia with today’s announcement,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Brian Deese, director of the White House’s National Economic Council, called the production cut decision “unnecessary and unwarranted,” and said Mr. Biden might authorize further releases from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to try to bring down prices. Some members of Congress will push to revive pending legislation known as NOPEC, a bill that would allow the Justice Department to sue OPEC members for antitrust violations.

While there is no doubt selling less oil for a greater price would help Russia finance its war, it’s a stretch to say that OPEC’s decision to cut supplies was entirely political, even if it inevitably came with political repercussions. OPEC – read: Saudi Arabia – was doing what it always does, which is to act in its own best interests. That is the purpose of any cartel, in this case a cartel whose 62-year existence has been tacitly approved by all the countries that buy its oil.

Saudi Arabia is a one-product wonder whose fortunes live and die on oil. Oil accounts for 40 per cent or more of its GDP and 90 per cent of its export earnings and budget revenues. When oil prices are low, as they were during the COVID-19 pandemic and the price collapse of 2014 and 2015, the government cannot balance its books and is forced to flog bonds to make up the shortfall.

In the second quarter of this year, when prices for Brent crude, the international benchmark, reached a high of US$139, Saudi Arabia achieved a rare budget surplus. Since then, prices have fallen considerably and Riyadh is obviously afraid of falling back into a deficit hole. The International Monetary Fund earlier this year said the country needs oil at close to US$80 to balance its books in 2022.

Sensing a recession, and therefore lower oil demand, OPEC cut production in an effort to prop up prices. The strategy appears to have worked, though a deep recession – manufacturing activity is falling off a cliff in Europe, especially in Germany – could send oil spiralling down again. If that were to happen, OPEC would surely cut production again, renewing White House accusations the Saudis are siding with the Russians.

This will never change, since OPEC exists to keep its member states flush with cash. The non-OPEC countries have options, none of them easy.

The best option is to ensure that OPEC dies a natural death by buying none of its oil. That means speeding up the development of non-OPEC hydrocarbons while pursuing great gobs of renewable energy. It means pushing energy efficiency, such as improving the fuel economy of cars. For countries such as the United States, with ample domestic production of hydrocarbons, it may mean exporting less oil and gas.

Any other strategies would simply allow OPEC to maximize its revenues and damn the economic and political consequences.