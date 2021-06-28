 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Business Commentary

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Ottawa should exempt American cottagers from its proposed vacant-home tax for foreigners

Rita Trichur
Rita Trichur
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

U.S. Representative Brian Higgins, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means, is vowing to make good on the threat of retaliatory taxes if U.S. citizens aren’t spared from paying a foreign-owned vacant homes tax proposed by the Canadian government.

The Associated Press

Another bilateral beef is brewing between Canada and the United States – this time over housing.

U.S. citizens who own residential properties in Canada are riled by the Trudeau government’s plan to slap a tax on foreign-owned vacant homes, according to published reports. In typical fashion, Ottawa has been slow to offer details about the levy and ordinary Americans are understandably frustrated with the vagaries of Canadian policy making. (Just imagine how we Canadians feel.)

Thousands of U.S. citizens own real estate in Canada and many of those properties are cottages or vacation homes. But the closing of our border during the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many Americans from visiting and maintaining their Canadian digs for more than a year now. Naturally, they’re worried that Ottawa will unfairly label them as absentee property owners and set them up for a big tax bill.

Story continues below advertisement

The proposed 1-per-cent annual tax on the value of foreign-owned residential real estate will apply to properties that are considered “vacant or underused.” It is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2022, according to the federal budget.

It’s unclear, though, how Ottawa will deem a property to be unoccupied or how the tax will be enforced. A forthcoming consultation will offer more details about the levy’s parameters, its implementation and determine how it might apply in smaller, resort and tourism communities.

“More details will be released in due course,” a Department of Finance official said in an e-mailed statement on Friday.

Those specifics can’t come soon enough for many Americans who are worried about a hit to their pocketbooks. They are demanding that Canada grant them an exemption from the proposed levy. Ottawa should give it to them.

American cottagers aren’t responsible for Canada’s affordable housing crisis. Most of them can’t even cross the border right now. Consultation or not, it’s wrong to leave them twisting in the wind.

Ottawa’s inattention to this issue is stoking resentment that risks damaging bilateral relations. That’s not an exaggeration.

Americans have already made it clear that if they are not exempted from paying the proposed levy, they will urge Congress to impose a retaliatory tax on snowbirds and other Canadians who own property in the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not known exactly how many snowbirds are property owners south of the border, but up to 375,000 Canadians typically spent winter months in the United States and Mexico prior to the pandemic, according to a 2019 report from Statistics Canada.

There’s already a movement afoot to pursue a retaliatory tax. At least one U.S. congressman, Representative Brian Higgins – a member of the U.S. House of Representatives committee on ways and means, no less – is vowing to make good on that threat if U.S. citizens aren’t spared from paying the levy.

“The imposition of this proposal as contemplated could result in a significant financial burden on many of my middle-class constituents who own homes in Canada and weaken the bond between our two countries at a time when we should be looking for ways to strengthen it,” Mr. Higgins wrote in a letter to Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the United States, last month.

“I sincerely hope we do not have to get to a point of escalation and retaliation,” he later added.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer has also raised the tax tiff with Ms. Hillman, The Buffalo News reported last week.

The newspaper has also taken a stand on the issue.

Story continues below advertisement

“We get it, Canada. The pandemic has been hard on all of us. But absence is supposed to make the heart grow fonder,” states its editorial.

“Why would you want to impose a new tax on Americans who can’t tend to their Canadian cottages while the border is closed to most land traffic? If this is a trial balloon by the Canadian government, we’re here to pop it.”

A reality check does seem to be in order. Foreign buyer taxes are already in place in parts of British Columbia and Ontario and those measures have done little to cool housing prices. It’s not clear why a federal tax would lead to a different result.

But by all means, Ottawa, go after professional speculators, both foreign and domestic, who use Canadian homes as passive investment vehicles, price local families out of the market and allow those vacant properties to become eyesores in our communities.

But for goodness’ sake, ease the minds of ordinary American cottagers. It’s illogical to blame them for the current run-up in Canadian housing prices.

They’re law-abiding folks who use their seasonal properties for pleasure trips and contribute to the Canadian economy with each visit.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government should be preparing to welcome them back, not chasing them away.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies