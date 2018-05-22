Pork barrel politics blocking Ottawa-Quebec income tax deal

When former Liberal prime minister Jean Chrétien endorsed his party’s then-candidate in his old Saint-Maurice-Champlain riding in 2015, the site chosen for his announcement was more than symbolic. Outside the Canada Revenue Agency office in Shawinigan, Que., François-Philippe Champagne vowed a future Liberal government would protect the 1,500 jobs inside the sprawling complex opened by Mr. Chrétien when he was federal Finance Minister in 1978.

The CRA remains one of the remote region’s largest employers, providing some of the best-paying jobs in an area that has seen countless paper mill closures in recent years. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has pointed to 4,700 CRA workers located in the 13 CRA offices in Quebec as the main reason it won’t give in to Quebec’s demand that the province collect federal taxes on its behalf.

Indeed, why have only one layer of bureaucracy when you can have two?

Quebec remains the only Canadian jurisdiction where residents must file separate federal and provincial tax returns. It’s been that way since 1954 despite recurring calls to move to a single tax form. All that’s standing in the way of common sense reform is old-fashioned pork barrel politics, with the feds touting the regional economic benefits of the CRA offices in Quebec.

The particularities of Quebec’s tax system and the province’s desire to protect its fiscal autonomy may make for a bonanza for accountants. But having to file two tax returns imposes unjustifiable costs on Quebeckers – and all Canadians for that matter – on top of the headache of dealing with two tax agencies.

Whether the latest attempt to move to a single tax return gains momentum will depend on Ottawa’s willingness to compromise. There is almost no likelihood Quebec would let the federal government collect provincial taxes, despite the recommendations of a provincial program review commission in 2015.

The commission headed by former provincial and federal Liberal cabinet minister Lucienne Robillard suggested Quebec could save $400-million a year by letting Ottawa collect and remit provincial income taxes. But Liberal Premier Philippe Couillard’s initial openness to the idea was soon buried under a deluge of criticism from provincial unions and opposition politicians.

Last week, Ms. Couillard’s Liberals and the poll-leading Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) endorsed a Parti Québécois motion in the National Assembly calling for the introduction of a single federal-provincial tax form administered by Quebec. PQ Leader Jean-François Lisée said the move would lead to $600-million in administrative savings and constitute “a [movie] trailer for independence.” That latter part is unlikely. For most Quebeckers, it would simply signify a victory for common sense.

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao speaking in the National Assembly. Jacques Boissinot

Finance Minister Carlos Leitao responded to the motion by saying Quebec will soon forward a formal request for Ottawa to begin negotiations aimed at enabling the province to administer federal income taxes. Under a 2012 deal with the former Conservative government of Stephen Harper, Quebec already collects and remits the federal goods and services tax on Ottawa’s behalf.

The National Assembly motion followed the adoption of a similar resolution this month by the Quebec wing of the Conservative Party. The New Democratic Party also embraced the idea at a convention last fall, abandoning the position it held before the 2015 federal election.

But federal Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier poured cold water on the idea of transferring the CRA’s tax-collecting functions to the Quebec government, last week telling The Globe and Mail’s Daniel Leblanc: “The Conservatives and NDP have laid out a proposal in public without having taken the time to conduct the proper analysis of all the consequences.”

Ms. Lebouthillier noted that only the federal government has the authority to negotiate and administer tax treaties and information-sharing agreements with foreign governments. Such agreements are critical in fighting tax evasion. But there is no reason Quebec couldn’t forward future requests for information-sharing from foreign governments through the CRA.

Indeed, politics is the only barrier to a deal between Ottawa and Quebec. With a by-election set for next month in the federal riding of Chicoutimi-Le Fjord, the Trudeau government is not about to put jobs in the CRA offices in Chicoutimi, Que., and nearby Jonquière in jeopardy.

“Having Quebec collect both provincial and federal taxes would devastate communities that rely on the stable jobs at federal tax offices in the province,” Marc Brière, the national president for the Union of Taxation Employees, insisted in a press release last week. “Without any similar nearby job opportunities, many of these hard-working people will be forced to pack up and move their families out of the community. These communities could not recover from the impact of losing so many stable jobs.”

The CAQ says Ottawa could reintegrate Quebec CRA employees whose jobs are phased out to jobs elsewhere in the federal public service. But the Trudeau government prefers to keep the jobs where they are now. After all, they’re sure to come in handy at election time.