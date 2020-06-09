 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Business Commentary

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub
Opinion

Production cuts help boost oil prices, but recovery remains fragile

Jeffrey Jones
Jeffrey JonesMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Oil prices staged an impressive rebound, and we barely noticed. It wasn’t because people were all out for a drive, or jetting around the globe.

Since April 21, the day after U.S. crude took its historic plunge below zero, the price has nearly quadrupled, even as travel remains limited in many regions. This is prompting some forecasters to abandon their most apocalyptic outlooks for energy markets.

It doesn’t mean the past three months were a blip. Accounting for the economic damage wrought by COVID-19 will take years, especially in countries that have botched the public health response, such as the United States. There remains the risk of a second wave of infection as activity resumes, and the human toll is already horrific.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s important to remember what is still locked down: millions of barrels a day of oil production. Still, the price recovery is ahead of schedule. The rebound sets the stage for a shrunken industry to plan for a world that looks a lot different than it did at the start of 2020.

Since then, companies around the world have put tens of billions of dollars of major energy projects on ice, shut down output and slashed payouts to shareholders. Major producers, including BP PLC and Chevron Corp., have begun job cuts numbering in the thousands. Clearly, these drastic moves are aimed at a fundamental business change and not just a short-term crisis.

Here in the early stages of rebound, though, crude has gained strength as global inventories flowed into tanks at slower rates than previously expected, partly because of all the production cuts. Those include a 9.7-million-barrel reduction among members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies that has been extended through July.

Reduced production in Canada, the United States and Mexico helped the price West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude run to near US$40 a barrel as demand remains a wild card, says Michael Tran, managing director, global energy strategy for RBC Capital Markets.

The volume of North American oil that was shut-in peaked in May and production is expected to average out at 2.4 million barrels a day less in the second quarter compared with the first, Mr. Tran wrote in a report. He pegs the market rebalance and price gain at four to six weeks ahead of his previous estimate.

As a result, Mr. Tran upped his 2020 WTI forecast by US$4.25 to US$39.50 a barrel for the remainder of the year and up by US$1.25 to US$45 next year. The U.S. benchmark crude climbed 75 US cents to US$38.94 on Tuesday.

In recent weeks, U.S. data have shown the country’s crude inventories being drawn upon rather than building, easing fears that had emerged in March and April that crude stocks could test their physical limit. To be sure, inventories are still near record highs, but the data suggest that the tanks at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for New York Mercantile Exchange WTI futures, have a third of capacity available.

Story continues below advertisement

The recovery picture is clouded by the weak margins for refineries to churn out gasoline and diesel fuel with road and air travel still well under normal levels. Inventories of these products have remained stubbornly high.

Overhanging any bullish sentiment is the risk that the pandemic could worsen again as governments loosen restrictions and folks let their guard down on physical-distancing measures. Indeed, infections have hit new highs this week, according to World Health Organization stats.

“Make no mistake, this is chilling. Both for the world from a medical perspective but also for the energy markets," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets. "A second wave of the pandemic isn’t such a distant possibility any more and if it is realized, oil demand, which has slowly been recovering, might plunge back to lockdown levels.”

In addition, numerous U.S. shale producers have talked about bringing back shut-down production as early as this month, which also has the potential to weaken prices as supply ticks up.

All of it shows that recovery will remain fragile until demand returns in earnest, and chances of that happening steadily are slim until a COVID-19 vaccine is proven and infection is out of the equation.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies