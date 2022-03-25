Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, before the G7 leaders' group photo during a NATO summit in Brussels, on March 24.Henry Nicholls/The Associated Press

Anne-Marie Trevelyan is Britain’s Secretary of State for International Trade. She’s visiting Ottawa this week.

Canada, like the United Kingdom, has always been a great trading nation.

It’s a global nation, built upon the boundless ingenuity of people from around the world who crossed oceans to make Canada their home. The waves of immigrants included the family of my father, a proud Canadian, who was born and raised in Toronto (so I may be a little biased).

The country is, and always has been, a linchpin of international trade and a driving force of global economic progress, which is why we make such perfect trading partners.

We share huge ambitions for the future of trade and together are carving out a trade relationship that can go further and faster than ever before.

Canadian International Trade Minister Mary Ng and I met this week to officially launch negotiations on a new and progressive free-trade agreement between our countries to help us achieve that goal.

We’re building upon an economic partnership that was worth more than £19-billion ($32-billion) in 2020, despite the impact of the global pandemic.

This deal will focus on areas where our two countries excel, from our world-leading financial services sectors to our thriving tech startup ecosystems.

We’re satisfying the burgeoning appetite for trade on both sides of the Atlantic – with one in four Canadian businesses citing Britain as a top export destination.

We want to use this deal to boost co-operation in areas such as digital and research and development, and make it easier for British and Canadian businesses of all sizes to trade with one another by removing trade barriers.

We are driving ever-greater investment into each other’s economies – with the U.K. already the third-largest investor in Canada and second-largest foreign employer.

I’m seeing British investment in Canada in action this week as I’m also meeting with British firm Mace – one of the key delivery partners upgrading Metrolinx’s services in Toronto as part of the GO Transit’s expansion program.

Canadian businesses are increasingly choosing Britain as a top place to invest as well – with stock of Canadian foreign-direct investment in our economy worth more than £40-billion in 2020, while nearly 110,000 people in Britain were employed by Canadian-owned firms in 2019.

Our demand for superb Canadian-made goods is going from strength to strength, too. Goods imported from Canada to Britain grew by 11 per cent between 2017 and 2021 in current prices – and that’s against the backdrop of disrupted supply chains caused by global pandemic lockdowns.

Like Canada, the U.K. is investing billions in green technologies to build a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future – as we strive to meet our shared goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

We want to take our green trade with Canada to another level, from carbon capture to electric vehicles and renewable energy, sharing technology and expertise to unleash our full potential.

Ms. Ng and I will aim to ensure that our trade deal promotes opportunities for women and addresses the barriers to trade that they face, by applying a dedicated gender focus to our trade policy. As two female leaders in trade, this is a cause close to our hearts.

Our countries would be brought closer still by the U.K.’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP – a giant trade bloc spanning Asia and the Americas with a combined GDP of £8.4-trillion, of which Canada is a key member.

It has never been more vital for countries such as Canada and Britain to stand together in the face of tyranny and autocracy as war casts a shadow over Europe.

A free-trade agreement between our countries will put us in a stronger position to stand up for freedom together in an increasingly uncertain world, and defend the cause of free and fair trade side by side.

