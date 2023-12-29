Open this photo in gallery: Governor of the Bank of Canada, Tiff Macklem, after speaking before the Canadian Club Toronto at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto on Dec. 15.Carlos Osorio/The Globe and Mail

John Rapley is an author and academic who divides his time among London, Johannesburg and Ottawa. His books include Why Empires Fall (Yale University Press, 2023) and Twilight of the Money Gods (Simon and Schuster, 2017).

Central bankers have been in the public’s crosshairs of late, accused variously of fuelling the housing crisis, worsening inequality, hurting ordinary people by driving up their mortgage and credit card costs or slowing the economy and worsening unemployment. Across the political spectrum, politicians have begun pressing them to change course, with the premiers of both B.C. and Ontario demanding that the Bank of Canada stop hiking rates and the federal Opposition Leader saying he’d fire the Governor.

Perhaps the bank’s critics don’t realize just how much it’s actually been trying to make itself more responsive to the public. In line with other Western central banks, the Bank of Canada has in recent years been making itself more accessible. Prior to 2000, it didn’t even schedule regular interest-rate announcements; it made them on an ad hoc basis. Switching to a fixed schedule was intended to provide more clarity about the direction of monetary policy.

After the 2008 global financial crisis, the BoC then joined other central banks in further augmenting its visibility by holding regular news conferences, at which it indicated its future plans and explained the reasoning behind its decisions. In 2019 the U.S. Federal Reserve went so far as to institute its “Fed Listens” events, at which it tours the country hearing from the public about how monetary policy affects them.

In part, all this reflects a recognition of the enormous influence central bankers have acquired over our lives, especially in recent decades, when fiscal policy diminished in importance in most Western countries. But it also reflected a view that by increasing their transparency, central banks would enable everyone from households and businesses to investors to plan ahead. By indicating where they expected interest rates to go, and why, they hoped that everyone would be able to make better decisions, bringing greater stability to the economy.

However, some now believe this new transparency may have gone too far. Research suggests that forward guidance may not lead markets to make better predictions about future rates, while central bank forecasts of their own interest rates have been found to be reliable across a time horizon of at most a few months, after which bias renders them useless. The Fed’s own track record of predicting the future course of its own rates is actually not terribly good – let’s not forget that two years ago, it predicted its target rate would rise gently to just under 1 per cent by the end of last year. Instead, it ended 2022 at more than 4 per cent.

Most recently, markets have taken to second-guessing the guidance they get, such as when Fed Chair Jerome Powell makes a hawkish statement using dovish body language. The bizarre result is that a new sort of Kremlinology has arisen, as observers try to parse statements to discern the true meaning of a text. Indeed, studies have found that a central banker’s tone of voice can move share prices up or down, depending on the mood he or she conveys, while one analyst has gone so far as to try to correlate a central banker’s preferred neckties with the direction of monetary policy.

We arguably got a sample of this problem at the Fed’s final meeting for 2023. After the U.S. central bank announced it would hold interest rates steady, a voluble Mr. Powell staged a news conference at which he opined at length that interest rates were coming down. Investors went to town, triggering a “melt-up” in assets that some analysts worry could presage a new bubble. Even though some of his colleagues on the board were pushing back on his remarks within days, and other central banks (including Canada’s) were saying it was too early to talk of rate cuts, the genie of market euphoria couldn’t get squeezed back into its bottle.

This shouldn’t surprise us. A recent study found that when they increase the volume of information they provide, central banks diminish its perceived value, leaving market participants to form their own judgments – just as they’re doing now, pricing in even more rate cuts next year than the Fed said it intends. Markets seem to be winking, “We know what you really mean.”

That’s to be expected, given what we know about the affect of “vibes” on economic decision-making, or what John Maynard Keynes in The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money called animal spirits. But given that the best way for central banks to stir positive feelings about the economy is to be perceived as doing a good job of monetary policy, openness may not count for much if they make the sort of mistakes they have in recent years, when they allowed inflation to spin out of control. Perhaps a little less talk, and more effective action, would be a better way for central banks to restore their tarnished reputations.