Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo finished off a recent trade mission to Ontario and Quebec by hosting a reception in downtown Toronto’s Hockey Hall of Fame. The evening was marked by two striking moments.

The first was the sight of the Nevada delegation, decked out in their Vegas Golden Knights jerseys, posed around the Stanley Cup, while Mr. Lombardo said, with a smile: “We waited a long time for this.”

He said this to a room full of Toronto Maple Leaf fans, who’ve been waiting a little longer than the Knights’ six years for a championship.

The second takeaway from the event was how reasonable the Republican governor sounded as he talked about newly signed agreements to work with the two provinces on electric-vehicle development. Reasonable and Republican – two words not commonly found in the same sentence of late.

Mr. Lombardo highlighted the potential to join forces with Quebec, to achieve the two jurisdictions’ common goal: developing the entire EV supply chain, from mining lithium to making batteries and building cars. He talked up a partnership with Ontario on expanding export markets for North American EVs and batteries.

Before an audience of around 100 mining executives, lobbyists and provincial politicians, Nevada’s governor made it clear the EV transition will boost his state’s fortunes, and be equally good news for Canada’s two most populous provinces.

A generation back, Mr. Lombardo’s pitch would have been unremarkable. Republicans historically believed in open economies. Democrats were the protectionists.

When he was president, Republican Donald Trump turned cross-border trade into a zero-sum game – I can only win if you lose. Last year, Democratic President Joe Biden further raised the stakes for jurisdictions trying to attract EV investments by passing the Inflation Reduction Act, offering unprecedented subsidies to manufacturers building U.S. plants.

Mr. Lombard, who spent 26 years in law enforcement before entering politics last year, signalled a return to the pragmatic view that the North American economy includes Canada.

Counterparts in Ontario – which does $2-billion in annual trade with Nevada – welcomed the shift in tone. In a news release, provincial Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli said: “We look forward to working with Nevada to grow Ontario’s electric vehicle supply chain.”

Nevada is home to some of North America’s largest copper and lithium deposits. In his speech, the Governor gave a shout out to Canadian companies in the crowd – including Barrick Gold Corp. ABX-T and Lithium Americas Corp. LAC-T – that are spending billions of dollars in his state on digging up and refining these critical battery components. Judging from the smiles on the faces of Barrick executives, it’s been a while since their mines won praise from a politician.

Mr. Lombardo didn’t dwell on his state’s success, but Nevada is years ahead of most jurisdictions when it comes to building an EV ecosystem.

Back in 2014, the state landed a US$6.2-billion Tesla Inc. battery factory. Earlier this year, Tesla committed another US$3.6-billion to the site, to build trucks. The projects represent 11,000 full-time jobs. Nevada is also home to cathode producer Redwood Materials, which recently secured a US$2-billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Nevada’s governor isn’t above the cut-and-thrust of partisan politics. When asked in an interview if President Biden deserved credit for creating jobs in his state, Mr. Lombardo responded by rhyming off a list of things the current occupant of the White House could do better. He started with reducing red tape and speeding up approval of resource projects.

As Ontario and Quebec try to expand EV manufacturing – the background buzz in the Hockey Hall of Fame was all around which jurisdiction will land a planned US$3-billion-plus Porsche factory – lessons learned from team Nevada can only help the provincial politicians make a successful pitch.