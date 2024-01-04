Open this photo in gallery: Former Finance Minister Paul Martin points towards Prime Minister Jean Chretien during Question Period in Ottawa on Sept. 24, 1997.Tom Hanson/The Canadian Press

David C. Walker was parliamentary secretary from 1993-96 to then-finance minister Paul Martin.

It is striking how dramatically the commentary of many economic observers has changed in the past year. These observers are anxiously concerned about the fragility of Canada’s fiscal well-being.

But remembering the very public battlegrounds over budget restraint 30 years ago, the current worry might not immediately hit home as having the same urgency. We have just had two decades of peace and quiet on that front. Critics are currently overwhelmed by the quickness with which public debt has reappeared.

Yet those numbers tossed about in the 1990s pale in comparison to those of 2023, maybe even striking one as being so insignificant at first glance. So, all the more we should think about the worrisome direction of current federal budgets. It took a very imaginative and pressing fashion to turn things around three decades ago and may again take the same determination.

The battle for a restrained spending agenda happened in two rounds in the final 25 years in 20th-century Canada. The first was caused by the internationally driven inflation of the 1970s; the second was a made-in-Canada public debt of the 1990s.

The latter struggle began tentatively with the 1994 budget. It quickly became the central story in Ottawa with then-finance minister Paul Martin, showing great determination, presenting a much more serious plan of action in 1995. Year after year the government continued tenaciously to confront its detractors until it reached a balanced budget. When its objective of a balanced budget was reached, the government cheerily declared for itself a national political success story.

But beneath the headlines, Liberals were supported by two important changes in the Canadian economy. This is where lies the real dangers for the idea of balanced budgets.

The first was a very positive growth in our economy at a rate not expected by many. The country pulled out of its recession, taking pressure off many social programs and increasing revenue from income tax. Secondly, and likely the most important, former prime minister Brian Mulroney’s goods and services tax, long detested by the Official Opposition, now the government of Jean Chrétien and Mr. Martin, was annually adding billions in revenue into Ottawa’s coffers. More than one finance minister mused to himself during these relatively glorious 20 years: More money, less work: a great (although largely untested) formulae for endlessly governing Canada.

We cannot count on such good fortune to help us balance the budget again. Reading federal Department of Finance documents since the turn of the century illustrates how precarious predicting the future of budgets in particular and the economy in general can be for policy makers. This is a harsh truth politicians sometimes have trouble accepting.

In reviewing its progress in reducing deficits from 1994-2005, the Finance Department articulated the benefits of moving on from “a vicious circle of annual budget deficits and rising debt, high interest rates, high taxes, sluggish economic growth and lost jobs” – as if this was the product of their good deeds alone. It was noted with pride and satisfaction that the government reduced the deficit in absolute numbers and in the context of our gross national product.

Again, as recently as the 2019 budget, the government was keen to write about the small deficit as a sign of new days of continuous responsible government. The government, and its people, had since 2015 “made a lot of progress.” Later, in the same document, it was estimated that the budget’s deficit that year would be $25-billion but that would shrink back down to the range of $8.6-billion in 2024-25.

By early 2023, the department matter-of-factly described how the budget was likely to remain within a $40-billion deficit, an improvement over the previous year’s projection of a $43-billion deficit and that of $95.5-billion the previous year.

Recent monthly figures from the government have pointed to less dramatic numbers. In any case, the government has argued that its financial future would improve during the subsequent five-year window as the times would naturally show higher economic growth and lower interest rates. These projections were to be completely accepted as facts.

Yet currently, the tone found in the annual fall update issued by the Minister of Finance whispered that they were not likely to match previously balanced budgets, at least for a few years.

That explains as clearly as one wants to listen why analysts are alarmed.

The simultaneous fights against inflation and deficits of the 1990s have permanently changed Canadian politics. There are many samples of using the public purse to contain troubling situations, whose effects rippled dangerously outward, that we should be careful not to repeat.

For example, the use of such tactics in the past has put fiscal limits on Ottawa’s long-standing strategy of negotiating with Quebec leaders after 20 years of separatist opposition to the notion of a united Canada. A referendum to leave was narrowly defeated by Quebeckers in 1995.

Continuous deficits contributed to the emergence of the Alberta-driven Reform Party of Preston Manning, tossing Mr. Mulroney’s Progressive Conservative coalition into oblivion, maybe forever. It in turn led to the creation of the modern Conservative movement featuring a successful series of coalitions expounding anti-deficit rhetoric with traditional social conservatism.

Worry about public spending has certainly contributed to the collapse of several provincial and federal governments, including the Progressive Conservatives in Ottawa; Liberals in Ottawa, Ontario and Quebec; and the previous NDP government in Manitoba.

The current collapse of Manitoba Hydro, in which the board was replaced after disclosure of a worrying $161-million deficit, is the latest example that our problems are not just federal. Financial irresponsibility threatens all levels of governments and their agencies.

Without dwelling on the old questions about what percentage of the budget should be put aside for debt-paying – or the obverse, how much should our taxes be – it is possibly more relevant to spend time thinking about what our political culture is telling us about spending and taxing.

It is striking that we give governments carte blanche at times to do what has to be done, sometimes very quickly. To take an easy example, we give provincial forest fire teams all that they need, from all three levels of government. We do not levy a special tax each time there is a major blaze but simply expect governments to have the money right away to save the day. We bury problems into future budgets and debts.

Or consider the billions spent for the three-year fight against the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. We supported spending on thousands of initiatives from coast to coast and still have little idea of the details of what worked or did not work. All we know is that today we are feeling that Canada is healthy again because of these monies spent.

Thus, underneath our sense of relief is our discomfort about rising debts. Are we spending too much; if so, on what? The two factors which were noted earlier for saving governments from tougher decisions, increased taxation and economic growth, are problematic to bail out policy makers this time. There is little appetite for new taxes with any capacity to have a widespread impact on public debt nor is there any sense of confidence that Canada is entering a new era of dramatic economic expansion. If anything, pollsters tell us that voters are preoccupied with their own financial security.

No new tax revenue, no economic bonanza and family insecurities about saving for a raining day. These are the classic conditions for political turmoil. It is politically treacherous for the government of the day but more importantly for democracy itself. If it becomes a political truism that governments are spending only to win the next election, why have another election except to kick them out and start over again?

The primary concerns of Canadians, according to several recent public opinion polls, centre around the general malaise of the economy. The anxieties do not shift much from one decade to another. In the 1990s, it featured unemployment; today, it is housing prices. Governments are there to support those who cannot look after themselves. Sometimes, that’s nearly everyone and requires lots of money. When the response is overwhelmingly yes, let’s look after this problem, then Canadians through our governments should shift to conserving resources to protect ourselves and our communities. One objective of that harbouring is keeping governments strong. You create new deficits at your own peril.

Thus we come to the recognition that invisible debt and visible inflation undermine public confidence. The battle to contain expenditures is fraught with many more complexities than signing off new and expanding programs. That’s where the excitement always is. Unfortunately, the price to be paid might be out there but never defined. The rewards, however, in restraints and limited deficits are much more significant in defending our democratic institutions.