In the past two years, Save-On-Foods, Pattison Food Group and other retailers have seen an increase of 150 per cent to 200 per cent in violent shoplifting incidents.CHRIS RATCLIFFE

Darrell Jones is the president of Save-On-Foods and Pattison Food Group.

At Save-On-Foods and Pattison Food Group retail grocery companies, we are extremely concerned about the recent uptick in aggressive and violent behaviour shown by shoplifters in all our banners. It can affect any one of the nearly 30,000 people who work at our almost 300 retail locations across Western Canada, or the millions of people who shop with us.

Over the past few years, and particularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a growing consensus by all retailers that shoplifters are becoming more bold and more brazen. When retailers invite customers to shop in their stores, customers expect that those stores will be a safe place to shop. All retailers do everything in their power to ensure that this is the case, including providing security-guard services.

Yet shoplifters are increasingly entering stores and aggressively approaching employees as well as customers. Customers and team members have been verbally and physically assaulted using knives, bear spray and even handbaskets as weapons. In the past two years, Save-On-Foods and Pattison Food Group and other retailers have seen an increase of 150 per cent to 200 per cent in violent shoplifting incidents.

For example, in February, two individuals in Grande Prairie, Alta., attempted to leave a grocery store without paying for two shopping carts full of groceries. Three employees were attacked with bear spray when they approached the shoplifters. This summer, in Surrey, B.C., a shopper was left with serious injuries after being stabbed. Just a few days later, another innocent customer was stabbed while shopping in the same city. In July, a Vancouver retail-store employee was threatened with a knife for not providing a customer the free pizza they thought they were entitled to.

These incidents were all unprovoked and are only the ones that have made headlines. This violence is indicative of a larger and incredibly disturbing trend in society today, which continues to threaten the safety and security of employees, customers and communities. In my 46 years of working in the retail grocery industry, I have never seen anything like this.

What’s most concerning for retailers is that in most of these instances, there are minimal consequences for these perpetrators. Most are not charged and, in many cases, it’s the same offenders breaking the law over and over again. Some even steal in the morning and are back again that same afternoon. Law enforcement and prosecutors need to have the will and resources necessary to hold these individuals accountable.

Team-member safety is our absolute biggest priority at Save-On-Foods and Pattison Food Group retailers. It always has been, and it always will be. The use of violence and physical force against our customers and team members is not a reality that we, or anyone else, should accept as the status quo. Shoplifting results in thousands of dollars in product stolen from our stores every day; unfortunately, customers and employees pay the highest price.

It is time for politicians, law-enforcement agencies and the criminal-justice system to take this seriously, restore safety in our communities and charge all perpetrators for their offences – which is clearly not happening today.