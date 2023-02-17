Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 12.Matt Slocum/The Associated Press

Gus Carlson is a U.S.-based columnist for The Globe and Mail.

When more than 110 million viewers tuned in to the Super Bowl halftime show last Sunday, they saw a spectacular performance by Rihanna, the multiplatinum recording star making her first live public appearance in almost seven years.

What many of those who saw her show may not have realized was that they were also experiencing the full power of Rihanna, Inc., one of a new breed of entrepreneurs using their creative talent to drive multifaceted commercial enterprises beyond the stage and the studio. These stars have learned that making money the old-fashioned way – concert tours – is, well, old-fashioned.

As Rihanna, clad in all red, was lifted and lowered on a platform above the stage, belting out her megahits such as We Found Love, Only Girl (In the World) and Rude Boy, the marketing machine for her Fenty Beauty line of cosmetics was already in high gear.

A large group of Fenty Beauty ambassadors and influencers invited to the game flooded social media with posts. The singer herself included a quick plug of the brand in the middle of her set. The message: That red lipstick and the makeup she was wearing – all of it Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna wasn’t just selling a product – she was the product. And her 13-minute performance was the longest commercial of the evening, remarkable in itself since advertisers were paying US$7-million for a 30-second spot.

A Savage X Fenty clothing and beauty collection by Rihanna display at the NFL Shop at the Super Bowl LVII Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center, on Feb. 8.Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The strategy was smart and effective. Data from Meltwater, a digital marketing tracker, shows searches for Fenty Beauty have soared since the show. The executives at LVMH, the luxury brand powerhouse that launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, must have been beaming.

It’s no surprise Rihanna was named the youngest female billionaire by Newsweek, with a net worth north of US$1.7-billion – US$1.4-billion of it from Fenty Beauty.

To be sure, the blurring of celebrity and commerce isn’t new. But what the world saw at halftime on Sunday wasn’t simply celebrity endorsement – like George Clooney hawking gourmet coffee, Taylor Swift shilling for credit cards or Matthew McConaughey flogging luxury cars.

It also wasn’t product placement, like the gauche swapping of James Bond’s classic Aston Martin for a BMW sedan in the 1997 film Tomorrow Never Dies or Sly Stallone’s Cobra pausing to drink a can of Pepsi while he shoots at a bad guy in a grocery store.

And it’s a long way from the old days of rock concerts, when fans bought swag such as T-shirts with a band’s name on it. It’s almost frightening to think what product lines the Rolling Stones or Megadeth might spin off if they were to pursue the kind of commercial strategy that has made Rihanna so rich.

What’s different is that Rihanna isn’t just a celebrity who is trading on her fame – like a Kardashian. She actually has talent, and her brand is totally integrated with who she is and what she does.

Brand experts would call it a perfect alignment of the brand promise and the business value proposition. You don’t just buy lipstick endorsed by Rihanna – you buy lipstick she creates, invests in and uses herself to perform on the biggest stage in the world. It’s a case of do as I do, not just as I say.

Equally remarkable is what her appearance did to viewer demographics. Millions of young Rihanna fans who otherwise wouldn’t care about football tuned in to see their idol’s comeback. It’s the kind of generational shift the NFL desperately needs as its brand continues to be dogged by claims of racism and being out of touch with the next generations of fans.

Of course, some have said Rihanna’s appearance was about activism, not art or commerce. She declined an invitation to perform at the Super Bowl in 2019 to protest the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick. This time, she said, she accepted the gig because “there’s still a lot of healing to be done in my eyes.”

However you look at it, Rihanna had the last laugh. While she did the show for free, her 13-minute performance – at US$7-million per 30 seconds – was worth more than US$180-million in commercial time. In the process, it created a seismic financial event for her brand that was felt around the world.

What is it that investor and bestselling author Phil Town said about payback? Making big money is the best revenge.