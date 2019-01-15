Shorter workweek hurts Quebec’s economy

Open this photo in gallery Drummondville mayor Alexandre Cusson is on hand to meet with a bus load of immigrants driven to his town to meet with prospective employers in the town of Drummondville, Quebec, June 18, 2018. Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

A delegation of small-city Quebec mayors is in France this week to recruit desperately needed workers – yet more evidence that the province’s labour shortage is starting to hurt its economy.

The banner the mayors unfurled on their kiosk at a Paris job fair on Monday drove home that point. It read: “We need you. It’s urgent.”

With an unemployment rate of 5.5 per cent and more baby boomers moving into semi- or full-time retirement each year, the Coalition Avenir Québec government is not helping matters by pressing ahead with plans to cut by 20 per cent the number of immigrants the province accepts.

“It’s no secret to anyone that Quebec is facing a real labour shortage,” insisted Alexandre Cusson, president of the Union des municipalités du Québec and mayor of Drummondville, who is heading the UMQ delegation in France. “There are more than 100,000 job openings and municipalities have a central role to play in attracting talent from across the world.”

Besides sharing the language, existing labour market and immigration agreements between Quebec and France make it easier for employers in the province to hire French workers. And with working-class discontent rising in France these days – as evidenced by the continuing “yellow vest” protests – the Quebec mayors have a compelling pitch to make. The province’s manufacturing heartland between Montreal and Trois-Rivières is in dire need of machinists, welders and metalworkers, among the very employees hardest hit by France’s de-industrialization.

Still, attracting workers from elsewhere is not the only solution to Quebec’s labour shortage; persuading Quebeckers with jobs to put in more hours would help ease the labour crunch. It would also help close the wealth gap with Ontario, which Premier François Legault must do if he is to meet his oft-stated goal of reducing Quebec’s dependence on equalization payments.

Two new studies, however, show a persistent gap between Quebec and other North American jurisdictions when it comes to the length of the workweek.

According to one study released last week by the Institut de la statistique du Québec, the average employed Quebecker worked 0.9 fewer hours each week in 2017 than the average Ontarian with a job. A December CIBC Economics study, meanwhile, found the average workweek in Quebec to be 1.4 hours shorter than in Ontario in the decade to 2018.

The two studies use somewhat different methodologies, but both arrive at a similar conclusion. While Quebec has closed the gap with Ontario in the proportion of its population participating in the labour market, its workers still chalk up fewer hours on the job.

“Voluntary or not, the shorter workweek accounts for nearly half of the gap between Quebec’s output per person and Ontario’s,” CIBC economists Avery Shenfeld and Andrew Grantham wrote.

More rigid provincial labour laws and a higher proportion of the work force covered by collective agreements help in part to explain Quebec’s shorter workweek. But higher personal income taxes could also play a part in discouraging some full-time workers from putting in overtime and some of the province’s 800,000 part-time workers from moving into full-time jobs.

“What is the one factor that discourages people from working longer hours? It’s income tax,” former Action démocratique du Québec leader Mario Dumont, who how hosts his own public affairs show on Quebecor’s LCN news network, said last week. “When income tax is very high, or too high, it’s as if the penalty for working each additional hour is too high.”

Indeed, another study released last week confirmed once more that the overall tax take by all levels of government remains higher in Quebec than in any other province. The latest edition of the annual University of Sherbrooke ranking found that government revenues represented 37.3 per cent of Quebec’s gross domestic product in 2017, compared with 32 per cent of GDP in the rest of Canada. Quebec’s tax ratio is down from 38 per cent in 2015, owing mainly to faster economic growth, but is still higher than in Ontario (34.1 per cent) or Alberta (28.6 per cent).

The CAQ government, elected in October, has promised to cut school board taxes and increase tax credits for families over five years. But cutting income tax rates is not currently on its agenda. In his December fiscal update, Finance Minister Éric Girard copied Ottawa’s move to allow businesses to amortize capital investments more quickly, but held the line on personal income taxes.

Yet, with a budget surplus that now appears structural in nature, the CAQ government should seize the opportunity to cut personal taxes. It would incentivize Quebeckers to work longer hours and make it easier to fill the job vacancies that are starting to hurt.