Gus Carlson is a New York-based columnist for The Globe and Mail.

Call them the kitchen-sink convoys. As U.S. truckers organize a series of treks to Washington, D.C., beginning this week, they are loading their rigs with a wide range of grievances that go well beyond the pandemic restrictions that underpinned the Canadian protests of the past few weeks.

To be sure, like their Canadian counterparts who many say have inspired the U.S. efforts, these truckers oppose draconian measures such as vaccine and mask mandates. But they also want their convoys to shine a light on truckers’ rights, the economy, inflation, high fuel prices, rising taxes and even critical race theory – a controversial element of the social-justice movement that has roiled American politics and education.

This mixed cargo of causes reflect a boiling frustration with U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration and its progressive left agenda, as evidenced by his approval rating sinking to 35 per cent. It’s no coincidence some of the convoys are timing their arrival in the country’s capital with Mr. Biden’s State of the Union address next Tuesday.

Luis Rodriguez, who drives one of four trucks for his family’s business, Relay Express Transport in Edinburg, Tex., said if he joined a convoy, his main focus would be to protest Mr. Biden’s mismanagement of the U.S. economy – which has seen inflation soar to its highest level in four decades and the price of diesel fuel double in the last year.

“For a small business like ours, that really hurts,” Mr. Rodriguez said as he took a break from hauling a load of mangos cross-country at a central Florida truck stop. “I sympathize with the drivers in Canada, but we’ve got our own problems here.”

Rajai Dennis, meanwhile, is a Florida-based independent trucker who has hauled everything from auto parts to appliances from the U.S. to Canada, including several trips early in the pandemic that were critical as the two countries locked down. He is considering joining one of the U.S. convoys and said he was surprised by – and disappointed with – what he sees as the demonization of the Canadian truckers.

“During COVID, we’ve been the ones saving the economy,” Mr. Dennis said. “We’ve been the superheroes.”

Several groups are trying to organize U.S. convoys. Last week, the Great American Patriot Project political action committee started the American Truckers Freedom Fund and asked truckers to join three convoys from California and Ohio to Washington. Two other groups – The People’s Convoy and Defeat the Mandates – have emerged as leaders of the charge on social media.

All these groups have pledged to protest peacefully and focus on the beltways around the city rather than downtown. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be disruptions. The leader of one group, Bob Bolus of Scranton, Pa., has vowed to make their convoys like a giant boa constrictor, choking traffic.

While it remains unclear how many truckers will answer the call, law enforcement is preparing for any eventuality in Washington – especially considering the extremist roots of some organizers.

This week, the Pentagon approved the deployment of up to 800 U.S. National Guard troops and 50 tactical vehicles in Washington. Police forces in and around the city are on high alert – the memories of the Jan. 6, 2021 violence on Capitol Hill still fresh.

Stoking the fire, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, a Republican and vocal opponent of vaccine mandates, said recently, “It’d be great if the anti-mandate, truck-inspired protests popped up in the United States to clog things up. I’m all for it.”

“Civil disobedience is a time-honoured tradition in our country, from slavery to civil rights to you name it,” he said. “Peaceful protest, clog things up, make people think about the mandates.”

But despite the attention the planning has gained, there remains skepticism about the actual strength of the U.S. convoys. Two weeks ago, the Department of Homeland Security issued an alert to law enforcement agencies of an elevated threat of trucker convoys assembling in U.S. cities, including one planned for Los Angeles to disrupt the Super Bowl. That did not materialize. And in this week’s treks, the number of truckers who have gathered so far has been underwhelming.

For Frank McCrary, who has been driving big rigs across Louisiana, Alabama and Florida for 27 years, the acute shortage of truckers in the U.S., estimated at more than 80,000 by the American Trucking Association, may hamper any organized effort.

“We’re beyond busy,” he said, adding that truckers are swamped trying to keep up with the supply-chain crisis.

Mr. McCrary said he was disappointed that because the protest in Canada had become so political and so many groups, including extremists, had jumped on the bandwagon, the real concerns of the truckers had been hijacked. This scenario could play out in any U.S. protests, too.

“This is their living,” he said. “Remember, when those wheels aren’t turning, they’re losing money. That tells you how important this is to them.”

