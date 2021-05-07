 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Business Commentary

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Suspending COVID-19 vaccine patents is morally correct, but won’t move the supply needle much

Eric Reguly
Eric RegulyEuropean bureau chief
Rome
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, in West Chester, Pa., on Dec. 29, 2020.

Matt Slocum/The Associated Press

Big Pharma wants you to believe that a patent waiver on COVID-19 vaccines – endorsed this week by U.S. President Joe Biden – will rob them of profits and ruin their ability to innovate and create other life-saving vaccines.

Don’t believe them. The financial incentives to invent vaccines won’t disappear just because the patent on one type is suspended temporarily. But Big Pharma is right to argue that sharing COVID-19 vaccine technology will not magically end the supply shortage.

Manufacturing vaccines, especially those that use the recently developed messenger RNA technology, such as the one jointly developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, is exceedingly complex. At best, a patent waiver removes only one of many obstacles to boosting the supply of vaccines needed to snuff out the pandemic. Still, it’s an encouraging start as well as a compelling goodwill gesture from the Biden White House to vaccine-starved countries.

Story continues below advertisement

The White House announcement, made through U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, came as a surprise. The government has always considered lengthy and leak-proof patents a cornerstone of American capitalism. Indeed, the declaration from Ms. Tai said “the Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections.”

What changed? By now, it’s apparent that the COVID-19 variants are evil beasts that can proliferate with alarming efficiency. They will keep coming on strong unless the whole world is vaccinated. All of Africa, population 1.3 billion, has seen a little more than 20 million vaccines. Any region where the vaccination rates are less than the accepted herd immunity level of about 70 per cent are a risk to everyone’s health, as well as the wider economic recovery.

The White House’s endorsement of patent waivers on vaccines doesn’t mean technology sharing will happen overnight – or at all. Consensus has to be reached among the member countries of the World Trade Organization and at least one big country, Germany, is outright opposed to the idea. Several other biggies, including Canada and the European Union, are on the fence. Even the Biden administration acknowledges the patent waiver talks “will take time.”

Translation: months, not weeks, and possibly a year or longer, after which we could be in a much more dangerous world, or much safer one – impossible to tell.

Big Pharma is on the side of the German government, which stated that “the protection of intellectual property is a source of innovation and must remain so.”

Germany is stating the obvious, of course. But Big Pharma is not going to stop developing vaccines just because the blueprint for their COVID-19 vaccines will be slapped on the internet, for all to copy.

Morally, they can’t stop because they evolved into semi-state creatures during the pandemic, supported by lavish taxpayer subsidies and government contracts. That support has removed much of the risk from developing and producing the vaccines. And if the patents do get suspended, Big Pharma should be able to negotiate royalty payments to cover a portion of the lost profits.

Story continues below advertisement

What’s more, the pandemic has accelerated global public acceptance of their technologies – especially the mRNA technology used by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines – all but ensuring that future products built on similar platforms will be hot sellers.

Big Pharma has little to worry about even if the patents are suspended quickly. Inventing vaccines is one thing; making them is another. Very few countries have the capability to start production fast.

Factories and distribution networks would have to be built. A single vaccine-bottle filling machine, such as the ones made by Italy’s Marchesini Group, can cost US$10-million. Employees would have to be trained and certifications obtained. In some countries, the regulatory framework for vaccine production and safety measures would have to be modified or created.

The mRNA vaccines – the ones the whole world wants – would be especially hard to make because they are new technology that requires dedicated equipment. That equipment is not deployed beyond the companies that work with short synthetic DNA sequences, known as oligonucleotides.

Obtaining the enzymes to make the mRNA vaccines would be difficult, and their patents would have to be suspended too – no sure thing. Vaccines that use inactivated pathogens, such as those produced by Sinovac and Sinopharm of China, rely on older technology that would be somewhat easier to manufacture.

Given these hurdles, patent suspension might only nudge the supply needle in the right direction; it certainly won’t be a game changer even if it is the morally correct response to a global crisis that is getting worse by the day in some countries, notably India, Brazil and Iran.

Story continues below advertisement

Still, patent suspension should be pursued. The mere threat of it might spur Big Pharma to intensify their efforts to boost production and sell extra supplies to poor countries at bargain prices. There is really no losing scenario for any side as the pandemic endures.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical companies. Reuters

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies