The 2-per-cent inflation target was not carried down from Mount Sinai, graven onto stone tablets by the finger of God. It came down from Ottawa, after negotiations, in the form of a joint statement from the Bank of Canada and the Department of Finance, printed on recycled paper.

Canada was the second country – New Zealand was first – to adopt inflation targeting as the core of its central bank’s mission, after governor John Crow and minister of finance Michael Wilson agreed in 1991 that the bank would have an explicit target for “reducing inflation and reaching price stability in Canada.”

Adopting a clear target was a wise move, and other central banks followed the lead. But which target is the right target? That’s something economists were already debating in 1991.

And the last three decades of experience have raised more questions – not about the wisdom of aiming for low inflation, but whether 2 per cent is the level to aim for.

Many economists are petrified by the possibility of public debate on the subject, and the danger of it becoming politicized. I share their fears.

But every policy with benefits has costs. Even this one. And every policy born of the human brain has to be open to improvement from other human brains, in light of new circumstances and evidence.

Canada’s inflation rate was 3.4 per cent in May, and the Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it expects 2-per-cent inflation will not be achieved until mid-2025. That suggests the possibility of two more years of relatively elevated interest rates. Are the costs of getting inflation to 2 per cent worth the benefits?

And until recently, the main challenge facing central banks over the past two decades was deflation. Inflation at or below 2 per cent, and accompanying low interest rates, leaves a central bank with limited ammunition to fight a downturn. Since interest rates cannot go below zero, a 2-per-cent inflation target can leave monetary policy walking a narrow ledge.

Would a higher target – 3 per cent? 4? – give central banks more firepower, and more room to manoeuvre?

But first, back to where things started: Not in the mists of time on top of Sinai, but in 1991, on Wellington Street, at Bank of Canada headquarters.

The inflation target was set at 3 per cent by the end of 1992, then 2.5 per cent by mid-1994 and 2 per cent by the end of 1995. “Thereafter,” said the joint statement from the government and the bank, “the objective would be further reductions in inflation until price stability is achieved.”

In other words, the 2-per-cent target was born, at least in Canada, not as the ultimate destination but as a temporary way station. Mr. Crow aimed to go lower.

The 1991 statement defined “price stability,” as “a rate of increase in consumer prices that is clearly below 2 per cent.” However, “a more precise definition is not being specified now, in the event that further evidence and analysis relevant to this matter become available in the next few years. A target path after 1995 also remains to be fixed, but again pending new evidence, the aim would be to continue to make steady progress.”

By the fall of 1993, however, the government had changed and millenarian talk of going for less than 2 per cent was sidelined, though not dropped. The Chrétien government and new governor Gordon Thiessen maintained the 2-per-cent inflation target, while continuing to study whether that number, or some other, was the appropriate “long-run monetary policy goal.”

The agreement was renewed three years later with similar language: 2-per-cent inflation for now, but more study on “a new long-term target range consistent with price stability.”

By 2001, the joint statement no longer mentioned “price stability.” The goal was now (much more sensible) “low, stable and predictable inflation.” And talk of eventually aiming for inflation below 2 per cent was gone.

That barely scratches the surface of how Canada’s 2-per-cent inflation target has been refined over the years. It’s a reminder that the policy has been improved, and may still be open to improvement, in light of evolving circumstances.

The problem for central banks for most of this century has been deflation. And when monetary policy’s default position is very low inflation, and very low interest rates, it means central bankers are fighting a contracting economy with little traditional ammunition. They often had to reach for unconventional methods such as quantitative easing.

The experience of going to a gunfight armed with few bullets suggested to people such as Olivier Blanchard, former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, that a slightly higher inflation target – in 2010 he proposed 4 per cent – might be safer, and better.

But with too-high inflation the main concern today, the question is how far inflation should be reduced, and at what cost. As Mr. Blanchard wrote late last year, when “inflation is back down to 3 per cent, there will be an intense debate about whether it is worth getting it down to 2 per cent if it comes at the cost of a further substantial slowdown in activity.”

Which is where we are now. Let the debate begin.