 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Business Commentary

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The case for a rethink of how Canada is retrofitting its buildings

Adam Radwanski
Adam Radwanski
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A construction site is seen Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Montreal. Although tame by Toronto and Vancouver standards, developers in Canada's second-largest city are investing billions of dollars in new condominium and office complexes, along with retrofitting older buildings.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

As the federal government rolls out piecemeal policies to encourage climate-friendly retrofits to Canada’s buildings, a new report paints Ottawa’s approach as woefully inadequate – and makes a credible case for a complete rethink of how the country modernizes homes and commercial spaces.

The report, to be released on Wednesday by the think tank Efficiency Canada, might get the most attention for some eye-popping dollar figures. It estimates that renovating residential and commercial spaces to meet the national net-zero emissions target would cost between $580-billion and $972-billion in the decades ahead, with a mix of public and private investment.

But the report’s more compelling take-away is its argument that rather than just subsidizing already available renovation options, the government should attempt to reshape the market itself by using new organizational structures and planning methods to encourage innovation, build economies of scale and make the entire retrofit experience simpler for property owners.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will not achieve the required greenhouse gas (GHG) and energy efficiency performance from our existing building stock by working within current market structures,” the report states. It calls instead for a “mission-oriented policy approach.”

The scale of ambition proposed by the report’s authors – Efficiency Canada policy director Brendan Haley, and veteran energy consultant Ralph Torrie – is such that it could quickly scare off a government that has to date preferred easily implementable and politically popular incentives, such as new grants of up to $5,000 toward energy-efficiency investments such as heat pumps and window replacements.

But policy makers should heed the report’s underlying premise that continuing in the current manner will bring only modest emissions reductions at inefficient costs. And they should be enticed by its suggestion of potential economic opportunity through developing energy-efficiency solutions that could be shared with other countries (especially those that also need to heat buildings through cold winters) in a decarbonizing world.

By the authors’ math, Canada is currently moving at a pace where retrofitting all of its existing low-rise residential buildings – getting them off fossil fuels, and making their electricity usage as efficient as possible – would take approximately 142 years. Retrofitting all commercial space would take about half that time, which would still be nowhere near the 2050 target for the country’s carbon footprint to reach net zero.

Accelerating that progress would involve shifting away from what the authors call the “one-at-a-time, bespoke nature of historical retrofit practice.” Instead, they suggest, groups of buildings should be pooled together to create economies of scale based on factors such as geography and building type. The aim would be to thoroughly, rather than incrementally, retrofit each pool. (The Canada Infrastructure Bank has begun something along those lines with commercial buildings, though not at the scale the report suggests.)

Central to this effort would be a system borrowing from the Dutch retrofit model Energiesprong, in which “market development teams” would operate on the ground across the country. They would bring together property owners with similar building types, then work with all sides of the retrofit equation – contractors, suppliers, customers, public officials – to launch projects aimed at producing best practices that could be replicated elsewhere. Per the report, these groups would be run by independent actors such as civic organizations.

Overseeing them would be a new federal agency that would aggregate the data, learn from similar efforts elsewhere, and most importantly ensure the scale-up of whatever worked best.

Story continues below advertisement

The report is somewhat agnostic on what those specific levers could be. But it cites potential benefits such as technological advances to meet mass retrofit needs, manufacturing efficiencies, and greater specialization within the labour force.

“Perhaps the most important area for innovation,” it notes, “is in making the retrofit experience simple, affordable, and desirable for building users,” as opposed to the confusing and financially risky undertaking it can be today.

That would likely include greater usage of energy performance contracts to fund retrofits. These arrangements allow financing to be provided on the basis of (normally private-sector) lenders being repaid from savings on energy bills. Building owners don’t face high upfront costs, and the loans would be structured so that owners don’t take the hit if promised savings fail to materialize. (While this model has been sporadically used in Canada already, mostly for large commercial projects, it could be expanded even to small residential ones.)

Even if that sort of measure were on the table, risk would remain an obvious potential obstacle. The report acknowledges that market development teams would have to accept “useful failures” as they experimented with different methods. Left unstated is that this could lead to understandable reluctance from building owners to be guinea pigs.

The much bigger barrier – the one that threatens to stop this sort of discussion in its tracks – is the total price tag.

In an interview, Mr. Haley stressed that it’s not possible to pinpoint necessary expenditures, because pricing will change as the retrofit industry evolves. Nevertheless the report presents two scenarios, depending on urgency: between $39-billion and $62-billion annually over the next 15 years, or between $20-billion and $32-billion in each of the next 30 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Much of that would be private capital, and Efficiency Canada does not break down what governments’ share would be. But a forthcoming retrofitting report from the Pembina Institute, to which Mr. Haley and Mr. Torrie also contributed, will suggest between $10-billion and $15-billion in annual public spending over the next two decades to achieve similar goals. That would be vastly more than has yet been committed.

Even if Ottawa won’t yet pledge that kind of money, there is nothing stopping it from setting in motion the processes that will help make the most of every dollar.

As the report says, the way Canada has approached retrofits to date – with incentives spread thinly and widely, coming and going depending on the political mood of the moment – does little to develop the sort of market in which results improve while costs decline.

The more every project is treated as an opportunity to scale up, the easier this will get as 2050 draws closer.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies