Open this photo in gallery: Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks during a fireside chat Tuesday, February 6, 2024 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne MuschiChristinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Jeremy Kronick is associate vice-president and director of the Centre on Financial and Monetary Policy at the C.D. Howe Institute, where Steve Ambler, a professor of economics, Université du Québec à Montréal, is the David Dodge Chair in Monetary Policy.

Headline (year-over-year) inflation in January moved back into the Bank of Canada’s one-to-three per cent target range. Yet on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada again held its target for the overnight rate at 5 per cent.

Why is the bank reluctant to cut? There are two main impediments: core inflation, and concerns over expectations. Both are fair…but both are easing or should ease soon. An April rate cut may therefore be in the cards.

The bank’s mandate is to target 2 per cent headline inflation. But headline inflation contains a number of volatile items, e.g., energy, and so to get at underlying price pressures, many central banks have measures of core inflation that strip away these components. The bank’s preferred core measures are CPI-trim (excluding the most volatile items) and CPI-median (focusing on the price change at the 50th per centile).

Both indicators have been sticky throughout this tightening campaign and remain above the target range at 3.4 and 3.3 per cent respectively. It is reasonable that the bank would like more clarity that those underlying price pressures are easing.

Expectations might be trickier to deal with given previous inflation rebounds during this tightening cycle. If the bank were to cut and reversed course again – perhaps as a result of a housing market that seems coiled and ready to go – expected inflation might increase, leading to greater price increases by firms, and wage settlements between workers and firms, feeding back into increased inflation.

But despite the bank’s valid concerns, on both core inflation and expectations, we see signs that easing is upon us or should be soon.

Over the last three months, the consumer price index (CPI) has increased at an annualized rate of only 1.8 per cent, below the Bank of Canada’s target, and the seasonally adjusted CPI actually fell between December and January. Three-month numbers are still elevated for CPI-trim and CPI-median. However, an alternative measure of core inflation, so-called CPIX, which strips out eight of the most volatile components and excludes the effects of indirect taxes, was only 2.4 per cent in January year-over-year, and just 1.6 per cent at an annualized rate over the last three months.

These declines in inflation mean that the bank’s real policy rate (the nominal policy rate minus the inflation rate) has become more restrictive over this time. Since the overnight rate target reached its 5 per cent peak in July 2023, inflation has dropped 0.4 per centage points. So, in real terms, monetary policy has become 0.4 per centage points more restrictive, which should restrain demand further.

Although the GDP growth headline last week was a positive surprise, domestic demand was weak. Growth was almost entirely driven by an increase in exports, a nod to how strong the US economy has been.

Whether the United States can continue to buoy the Canadian economy is unclear. In part, this is because the Federal Reserve may not be as close to cutting rates as the Bank of Canada. The Fed uses the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index as its primary measure of inflation – targeting 2 per cent like we do here. That measure has been falling, hitting 2.4 per cent in January. However, the Fed has focused during this tightening cycle on what it calls supercore inflation – inflation from core services excluding housing – and this measure increased markedly in January.

Consequently, the Fed is still talking tough, probably even tougher than the Bank of Canada. If the U.S. economy begins to finally slow with rates remaining elevated, what’s left of our GDP growth might fade away. This will feed through into core inflation and expectations.

We understand the bank’s hesitancy to lower rates too soon. But, with the economy teetering, core inflation should continue to fall, and expectations that the bank will get inflation back to 2 per cent will firmly re-anchor. The next time we hear from the Bank in April we may see the rate cut many have been waiting for.